New Zealand announced plans to introduce a mandatory citizenship test from late 2027, affecting most people applying for citizenship by grant

The test will consist of 20 multiple-choice questions in English, with applicants required to answer at least 15 correctly to pass

Applicants who fail the test will be allowed multiple attempts, but those who do not pass after six tries will face limited options including withdrawing their application

New Zealand has announced the details of a citizenship test that will become mandatory for most people applying for citizenship by grant, with a minimum passing score of 75 per cent required.

According to the New Zealand government, the test is expected to be introduced from late 2027. Anyone who has already submitted a citizenship application, or who applies before the test requirement takes effect, will not be required to sit it.

New Zealand mentions minumum pass mark for citizenship test starting soon. Photo: Getty

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How New Zealand citizenship test will work

The test will be taken in person and will consist of 20 multiple-choice questions, all in English. To pass, applicants must answer at least 15 of those questions correctly, meeting the 75 per cent threshold.

Test locations have not yet been finalised, but the government has stated its intention to make venues available across the country rather than limiting them to major cities. A separate fee will be charged for each sitting, on top of the existing citizenship application fee, though the exact amount has not yet been determined.

Applicants who do not pass on their first attempt are permitted to rebook and try again. After three unsuccessful attempts, a waiting period of at least 30 working days applies before they are allowed up to three further sittings.

What happens after six failed attempts

If an applicant does not pass after all six attempts, the government will present them with options, one of which includes withdrawing their application in exchange for a partial refund of the application fee. This approach mirrors the process already in place for applications that do not clearly satisfy citizenship requirements.

The government has also reminded prospective applicants to confirm they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting an application.

Applying without meeting the criteria could result in an unsuccessful application with no full refund, and those who choose to reapply may then be subject to the test requirement depending on timing.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng