D'Banj has disclosed that he once sat next to Peter Okoye on a flight, and the twin opened up about the ongoing family crisis with brother Paul

The Koko master argued that government institutions may need to step in if the dispute is rooted in money or contractual disagreements

D'Banj drew a striking parallel to a past banking crisis involving Jay-Jay Okocha to explain why outside intervention could work

D'Banj has weighed in on the bitter feud between P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye, calling for urgent intervention and insisting there is still a chance for reconciliation.

Speaking on the Adesope Live podcast on Friday, 7 August 2026, the veteran Afrobeats star disclosed that he had a candid conversation with Peter Okoye during a shared flight that left him deeply concerned about the state of the brothers' relationship.

Fans react as D’banj weighs in on Psquare and Jude Okoye’s ongoing feud. Credit: @iambangalee, @psqaureworld

Source: Instagram

"I flew with Peter on the way here and he was at the unity and we spoke," D'Banj said, adding that after hearing what Peter shared with him, he urged the musician not to give up. "I am so sure that if we sit down there's still a chance, we have to talk now and we're still alive. In fact, there's no better time right now."

D'Banj's plea to P-Square

D'Banj argued that the pair's music catalogue alone is reason enough to broker peace, pointing out that their combined body of work holds enormous commercial value.

He noted that he has resisted selling his own catalogue for over a decade because he understands its long-term worth, and believes the P-Square catalogue carries similar potential.

He suggested that even if the brothers never perform together again, they could still reach a formal agreement to protect and monetise what they built jointly.

"They can agree to just save that," he said.

The musician also stressed that the situation has moved beyond the scope of colleagues and industry peers, and that a respected mentor or national figure may be needed to broker a lasting solution.

D’banj reacts to Psquare and Jude Okoye’s clash as controversy grows. Credit: @iambanglee

Source: Instagram

Obasanjo, Okocha and an unusual comparison

To illustrate his point about high-level intervention, D'Banj recalled a story from his youth about legendary Nigerian footballer Jay-Jay Okocha losing money in a bank collapse. According to D'Banj, then-president Olusegun Obasanjo reportedly stepped in and urged the institution to resolve the matter, citing Okocha's contributions to national pride.

He drew a direct parallel to P-Square's situation, suggesting that institutions such as the Bank of Industry could play a structural role in helping the twins reach an agreement, particularly if the core dispute is financial or contractual.

"I would like to beg anyone that is like a mentor to them because this now takes beyond us colleagues," D'Banj said. "I think it's someone that they will respect. If possible, the nation. Because it's our own P-Square."

Watch D'Banj discuss the P-Square fallout on Adesope Live:

Mr Real apologises to D'banj over comments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian rapper Mr Real publicly apologised to D'banj after his viral comments about the CREAM platform.

The apology came in January 2026 through a video where Mr Real admitted he had misunderstood the situation.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng