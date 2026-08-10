A video of Peller at his white wedding with Jarvis caught attention as the groom was seen handling cash gifts he received during the ceremony

The content creator made sure to share the dollars with his in-laws first before turning to his own parents. In a moment, fans quickly noticed

Peller's gesture at his wedding sparked a wave of reactions from fans who had a lot to say about his maturity and street wisdom

Peller's white wedding with Jarvis has kept social media buzzing long after the ceremony, and the latest clip making the rounds shows exactly why.

In a video that has been widely circulated online, the young groom was filmed carefully removing minted dollar bills from a container and distributing them among the parents on both sides.

Reactions trail moment Peller shared dollars with both parents at his white wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He started with his mother-in-law, moved to his father-in-law, then turned to his own mother before finally handing some to his father, a deliberate and thoughtful order that did not go unnoticed.

Peller's dollar-sharing order catches fans' eyes

Peller and Jarvis continue trending after their wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The sequence of his actions became a talking point on its own. Many fans read into the arrangement as a calculated move, suggesting Peller knew exactly what he was doing by prioritising his wife's family first. Others simply saw a young man stepping into his role as a husband with confidence and heart.

Here is the Instagram video of how Peller shared the dollar notes he and his wife were gifted at their wedding below:

Fans react to Peller's gesture

The clip drew hundreds of comments from followers who could not resist sharing their thoughts on the moment.

@obaksolo wrote:

"Smart move"

@teevibe_01 commented:

"Why the father face be like Jude own"

@ernestitohowo shared:

"Peller's father go regret why he run go married another wife."

@lord__eze wrote:

"This boy is just too smart for his age. May God continue to protect him and his new family."

@_iambukola01 said:

"He's just a happy boy."

@bigwillz1__ added:

"E use style settle everybody for here. Baba don turn family man now e no go dey listen to thier wahala"

Nons Miraj exchanges contact with Peller's benefactor

Legit.ng had reported that a video from Peller and Jarvis’ wedding had sparked reactions online after content creator Nons Miraj was spotted sitting beside Gregory, the American donor who previously gifted streamer Peller $20,000.

In the footage, Nons Miraj appeared to type something on Gregory’s phone before handing it back to him.

She was also seen glancing around, seemingly checking whether anyone had noticed the interaction. The brief moment quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section with different theories about what may have transpired between the pair.

Source: Legit.ng