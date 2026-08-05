Peter Okoye dropped the sixth instalment of his tell-all series, making fresh allegations against his brothers Jude and Paul

The singer claimed the EFCC uncovered two mansions near his home that were allegedly purchased with stolen funds and subsequently sealed

Peter also alleged that Jude had a Northside Music Bank account registered under his wife's name

Peter Okoye, the singer and former Psquare member now known as Mr P, has escalated his public feud with his brothers by releasing the sixth episode of his ongoing tell-all series, which includes explosive allegations of fraud, hidden property, and legal threats.

In the latest instalment, Peter revealed that Jude and Paul Okoye served him a legal letter demanding he stop performing Psquare songs, with Jude claiming to be the sole owner of the Psquare name.

Peter Okoye claims Jude and Paul used stolen money in shocking family dispute. Credit: @judeeugene, @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

He said: "There's another court case. Jude served me a letter with the support of Paul that he is the P-Square. First thing they wanted to do was to stop me from performing P-Square's songs..."

EFCC Investigation and Hidden Mansions

The singer went further, claiming that during an EFCC investigation, authorities uncovered two large mansions located just two minutes away from his own home.

According to Peter, the properties were legally registered in the names of Jude and Paul Okoye, and investigators allegedly traced the funds used to purchase them to stolen money, after which the properties were sealed.

Peter suggested this explains why his brothers have turned against him so aggressively.

He also alleged that Jude Okoye maintained a Northside Music Bank account under his wife's name, adding another layer to his fraud accusations against his elder brother.

Watch Peter Okoye's new video allegations against his brothers:

Fans React to Peter Okoye's Claims

The latest video sparked a wave of responses online. Here are some of the reactions:

@rhemiiie commented:

"Uncle Jude please dance for us 😂"

@bustlineyetunde wrote:

"Mr P. You are so intelligent. I must give that to you 👏👏"

@juliet.chilaka.jc said:

"Jude doesn't sing, Jude doesn't dance, Jude doesn't write, Jude doesn't produce, why is he having equal share? On every single thing? 🚩"

@chiomaahh_ shared:

"Apparently, Jude cannot claim to own Psquare because Psquare had long existed before he came into the picture and became their manager."

@josie_de_xii wrote:

"This is just toooooooooooo Muchhhhhh @peterpsquare @lolaomotayo_okoye sending you both hugs….🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

@salient_beauty questioned:

"@myaccessbank pls does your workers use their address to open account for customers? Nigerians will like to know"

@do2dtun reacted:

"This one don pass water and Garri o 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@mchumanbeingcomedy added:

"I can now go to bed cuz I have been refreshing ur page 😮 Team p all the way"

Peter Okoye addresses viral claims that Jude invested financially in Psquare. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng