The German government published its official shortage occupations list, identifying health roles that qualify for the EU Blue Card and the Chancenkarte

The list covers 12 health occupations across medical, nursing, veterinary, and allied health fields under Germany's Skilled Immigration Act

Knowledge of the listed job titles is especially important for skilled workers going through the EU Blue Card application process

Germany has published its official list of shortage occupations in the health sector, naming 12 specific roles that qualify for the EU Blue Card and the points-based opportunity card, known as the Chancenkarte, under the country's Skilled Immigration Act.

The list was released by the German government through the Make It in Germany platform, which guides prospective skilled workers and employers on immigration pathways.

Germany lists 12 health occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. Photo credit: Jens Schlueter, Craig Hastings

Source: Getty Images

Knowing the exact job titles on the shortage list is critical, as eligibility is tied directly to specific occupational codes during the application process.

EU Blue Card: Health occupations on Germany's shortage list

The full list of qualifying health occupations, grouped by professional category, is as follows:

1. Generalist medical practitioners.

2. Specialist medical practitioners.

3. Nursing professionals.

4. Midwifery professionals.

5. Veterinarians.

6. Dentists.

7. Pharmacists.

8. Environmental and occupational health and hygiene professionals.

9. Physiotherapists.

10. Dietitians and nutritionists.

11. Audiologists and speech therapists.

12. Optometrists and ophthalmic opticians.

Note: Health professionals not elsewhere classified are also included.

EU Blue Card: What the shortage list means for applicants

Germany's Skilled Immigration Act, which was reformed to attract more international talent, introduced the EU Blue Card as a key residence permit for qualified professionals. The Blue Card allows skilled workers to live and work in Germany, with a path to permanent residence after a set period.

The Chancenkarte, or opportunity card, works differently. It uses a points system that takes factors such as qualifications, work experience, language skills, and age into account. Being in a recognised shortage occupation improves a candidate's standing under both schemes, making the official list a key reference document for anyone considering a move to Germany.

The shortage occupations list is intended to serve both workers planning their applications and employers seeking to hire from abroad.

Workers whose roles appear on the list may benefit from faster processing and more favourable conditions when applying for a residence permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed seven IT occupations that qualify for the EU Blue Card residence permit.

EU Blue Card: Teaching occupations eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had listed the teaching occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit.

The EU Blue Card allows eligible professionals to live and work in 25 of the 27 EU member states. Denmark and Ireland are the only countries where the permit does not apply.

The EU Blue Card is intended to attract highly qualified talent from non-EU countries by offering a legal pathway to live and work across most of Europe.

Source: Legit.ng