Nigeria currently has over 10 oil refinery facilities across different regions, ranging from large NNPC plants to smaller modular operations

Several NNPC refineries have completed rehabilitation investments but are yet to reach full, consistent production capacity

Private refineries, including Dangote and smaller modular plants, are contributing to Nigeria's refining landscape alongside state-owned facilities

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s refining industry is undergoing significant changes, with major refineries either operating, undergoing rehabilitation, restarting operations or under construction as the country seeks to increase domestic petroleum production.

Data from the OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin 2026, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) June 2026 Fact Sheet and company research showed the status and capacities of major refining facilities across Nigeria.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains Nigeria’s largest refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The facilities range from the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote Petroleum Refinery to smaller modular refineries with capacities of about 1,000bpd.

Refineries in Nigeria status

Below are major Nigerian refineries and their current operational status.

1. Dangote Petroleum Refinery – 650,000bpd

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos State has a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

The facility is currently operational and is Nigeria’s largest refinery by capacity.

2. BUA Refinery – Under construction

The BUA Refinery in Akwa Ibom State is currently under construction.

The project is expected to add new refining capacity to Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector when completed.

3. Port Harcourt Refinery (New) – 150,000bpd

The new Port Harcourt Refinery, operated by NNPC, is located in Rivers State and has a capacity of 150,000bpd.

The facility is operating inconsistently, while rehabilitation work remains ongoing.

4. Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals – 125,000bpd

The Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals in Delta State has a capacity of 125,000bpd.

Its rehabilitation investment has been completed, while the refinery is currently undergoing the process of restarting operations.

5. Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals

The Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals is located in Kaduna State.

The refinery's rehabilitation has been completed, while NNPC is seeking equity partners for the facility.

6. Port Harcourt Refinery (Old) – 60,000bpd

The old Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State has a capacity of 60,000bpd.

The rehabilitation investment for the facility has been completed.

7. Escravos GTL – 33,000bpd

The Escravos Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) facility in Delta State has a capacity of 33,000bpd.

The facility is currently operating.

8. Azikel Petroleum – 12,000bpd

The Azikel Petroleum refinery in Bayelsa State has a capacity of 12,000bpd.

The refinery is currently under construction.

9. Aradel Refinery – 11,000bpd

The Aradel Refinery, formerly known as Niger Delta Refinery, is located in Rivers State and has a capacity of 11,000bpd.

The facility is currently operating as a modular refinery.

10. Waltersmith Refinery – 5,000bpd

The Waltersmith Refinery in Imo State has a capacity of 5,000bpd.

The facility is currently operating as a modular refinery.

Waltersmith Refinery is among the modular refineries currently operating in Nigeria. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

11. OMSA, Pillar and Astek (OPAC) – 10,000bpd

The OMSA, Pillar and Astek (OPAC) facilities in Delta State have a combined capacity of 10,000bpd.

The facilities are currently operating as modular refineries.

12. Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals – 1,000bpd

The Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals in Edo State has a capacity of 1,000bpd.

The refinery is currently operating.

Petrol landing cost now N70 above Dangote Refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's cost of importing petrol has climbed to N1,420 per litre.

The figure, which reflects the estimated cost of bringing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into Nigeria, including the international product price, shipping, insurance, and related charges, now sits N70 above Dangote Petroleum Refinery's current gantry price of N1,350 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng