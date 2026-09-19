Canada's immigration authority has published a current list of 10 occupational and language categories eligible for Express Entry category-based selection rounds

The list covers a wide range of fields, from healthcare and STEM to trade, education, transport, and French-language proficiency

Canadian officials noted that category-based rounds are designed to supplement other round types and may not always be triggered

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published the current categories eligible for Express Entry category-based selection rounds, identifying ten distinct occupational and language groups that could receive targeted invitations to apply for permanent residence.

Category-based selection rounds were introduced to allow IRCC to directly target skilled workers in areas where Canada has identified specific economic needs.

Canada mentions 10 occupations eligible for category-based selection. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Occupations eligible for category-based selection rounds

The full list covers the 10 occupations below:

French-language proficiency Healthcare and social services occupations Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) occupations Trade occupations Education occupations Transport occupations Physicians with Canadian work experience Senior managers with Canadian work experience Researchers with Canadian work experience Skilled military recruits

How Canada's category-based rounds work

Rather than relying solely on Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores through general draws, these rounds let the government issue invitations to candidates who meet the criteria for a prioritised category, even if their overall score would not qualify them in a standard draw.

However, the government has made clear that these rounds are not guaranteed to take place. According to IRCC, "category-based rounds are intended to supplement other round types to meet the identified economic goal." The authority added that it "may not need a category-based round if there are enough top-ranking candidates eligible for a category being invited to apply through general or programme-specific rounds."

What this means for prospective immigrants

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring pathways to Canadian permanent residence, the list signals where Canada is directing its immigration priorities. Candidates working in healthcare, engineering, education, or the trades, particularly those with relevant Canadian work experience or strong French-language skills, may find themselves at an advantage in future category-based draws.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada released the age requirements for citizens of 36 countries to qualify for the Work and Travel Scheme.

Canada mentions territories offering immigration pathways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada released names of 11 provinces and territories offering immigration pathways through the Provincial Nominee Programme. The programme allows each region to select applicants who meet its local skills, education and work experience needs.

Applicants should note that Quebec and Nunavut are not part of the PNP and follow separate immigration routes. Could this pathway give Nigerians and other prospective immigrants a better chance of securing permanent residence in Canada?

Source: Legit.ng