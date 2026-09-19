Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu paid an emotional tribute to Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

Agu shared a video on Instagram on September 19, describing Jacobs as a giant of the Nollywood industry and a true brother

The veteran actor extended his condolences to Jacobs' wife, Joke Silva, and the rest of the family in his heartfelt message

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has broken his silence on the death of industry legend Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16, 2026, at 84 years old.

Three days after the loss, Agu took to his Instagram page on September 19 to share a deeply personal video tribute, describing Jacobs not merely as a colleague but as a brother, a giant, and a man whose very presence commanded respect.

Chiwetalu Agu pays emotional tribute to Olu Jacobs following the veteran actor’s death. Photo: chiefchiwetaluagu/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor said:

"Words fail me as I try to accept the painful reality that my dear brother and colleague, Chief Olu Jacobs, is no longer with us. Olu, you were more than just an actor. You were a giant in our industry, a true professional, a gentleman, a man whose presence commanded respect," Agu said.

Chiwetalu Agu pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Reflecting on the journey they shared, Chiwetalu Agu spoke about witnessing the rise of Nollywood side by side with Olu Jacobs, and the bond that grew between them over decades in the industry.

"We shared the same journey, witnessed the growth of Nollywood, and together contributed our little to the industry we love so dearly. I will always remember your dedication to your craft, your wisdom, your humility, and the excellence you brought into every role you played," he added.

The actor also extended his condolences directly to Jacobs' family, including his wife Joke Silva and their children, praying for strength and comfort during their time of grief.

Chiwetalu Agu closed his tribute with words that captured the weight of the loss:

"From one veteran to another, from one brother to another, I say thank you. Thank you for the memories, thank you for the years, thank you for the beautiful contribution you made to our industry. The curtain has come down, but your legacy will remain."

Watch Chiwetalu Agu speak about Olu Jacobs in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Chiwetalu Agu tribute to Olu Jacobs

Social media users across Nigeria poured out their feelings following the tribute. Here are some of the reactions:

@PrettyMfon wrote:

"I remember him as a Man who loved his Wife to bits and pieces, He was unapologetic about it. He was a Real Man that had strong family Values not one that kept side chics all over the place and did not cause his Wife pain or make her regret marrying him. He stood by the wife of his Youth. He was disciplined. 👏 Even in death, I feel your impact. Thank you Sir Olu Jacobs for leaving a Mark that can never be replaced. You memory is blessed. Sleep on. 😭"

@ayumzi said:

"Pa Olu Jacobs, with his Oxford accent — no one in the industry has his nearly perfect way of pronouncing words, with their syllabic structure. Indeed, Nollywood lost a gem — rest in perfect bliss, sir."

@de_dave__ commented:

"I still remember this man role in Royal Palace, what a great loss but it's painful that everyone will die 😢"

@DPrince_Jay wrote:

"Baba Chiwetalu, thank you for your beautiful words❤️."

Chiwetalu Agu reflects on Olu Jacobs’ death and celebrates his remarkable contribution to Nollywood. Photo: chiefchiwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike breaks down in tears over Olu Jacobs’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Emeka Ike broke down in tears after learning about Olu Jacobs' death.

Footage filmed on the morning of September 16, 2026, showed Emeka Ike standing at a residential gate and appearing overwhelmed with grief.

The actor expressed regret over not seeing Olu Jacobs before his death, saying, “I did not see him till he died.”

Source: Legit.ng