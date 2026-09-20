UAE Lists Minimum Salary Requirements for Sponsoring Friends and Family Visa in 2026
- The UAE government set different minimum monthly salary thresholds for residents who want to sponsor a visit visa for relatives or friends
- The salary requirement rises significantly depending on how closely related the sponsor is to the visitor they wish to bring into the country
- Sponsors must also meet additional conditions, including an active sponsor file, before they can apply for visa and residence services
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The UAE government has outlined the minimum monthly salary that residents must earn before they can sponsor a visit visa for a family member or friend in 2026, with the required amount varying based on the relationship between the sponsor and the visitor.
Residents sponsoring a first-degree relative, which covers parents, spouses, sons, and daughters, must earn at least AED 4,000 per month.
Sponsoring a second- or third-degree relative, such as a sibling, grandparent, grandchild, uncle, aunt, or cousin, requires a minimum monthly income of AED 8,000.
According to UAE, the threshold is highest for friends, defined as non-relatives, where the sponsor must earn at least AED 15,000 per month.
Additional conditions for sponsors
Beyond the salary requirement, the UAE authority says the host or head of family must hold an active sponsor file that allows them to apply for visa and residence services.
Proof of the family relationship, corresponding to the degree of kinship, must also be submitted along with the application.
How long the visa lasts
Once issued, the entry permit is valid for 60 days from the date of issuance, and the visitor must enter the UAE within that window. The permit can be extended for a similar period where applicable.
Depending on the option selected at the time of application, the visitor may stay in the UAE for 30, 60, or 90 days. The authority may grant one or more extensions, but the total stay in the UAE must not exceed 120 days in all cases.
UAE visa on arrival
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals from six countries, with two others standing as the only African nations on the list.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.