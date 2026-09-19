The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency forecast high riverine flooding across 15 states between September 19 and 25, 2026

NiHSA director general Umar Mohammed warned that schools, hospitals, markets, farms and religious buildings are at risk in affected states

Residents in floodplain communities across Imo, Cross River, Anambra, Ebonyi and other states have been urged to move to higher ground

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NiHSA) has forecast severe riverine flooding across 15 states, warning that communities, schools, hospitals and farmland face significant exposure over a seven-day window running from September 19 to 25, 2026.

NiHSA director general and CEO, Arch Umar Mohammed, made the announcement on Friday, September 18, in a National Flood Advisory, urging state governments in the affected areas to act without delay in relocating residents to safer ground, Vanguard reported.

NiHSA Director General Umar Mohammed warns of high riverine flood risk across 15 states from September 19 to 25, 2026. Photo credit: Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency

Source: Facebook

"High riverine flood risk forecast for the next 7 days across Imo, Cross River and 13 other states. Rising river stages are expected to cause flooding," Mohammed said. "Communities on the floodplain should prepare to move to higher ground. Stations: Obubra on the Cross River, Itigidi on the Cross River, and Epento on the Cross River."

Flood in Nigeria: States and Communities at Risk

The advisory laid out the scale of exposure in each affected state. In Cross River, NiHSA identified 2,471 communities, 703 schools, 344 healthcare facilities, 145 markets, 453 religious buildings and 854 hectares of farmland at risk, with the local government areas of Abi, Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Biase, Calabar, Calabar South, Ikom and Obubra among those named.

Ebonyi faces one of the highest community exposures, with 2,574 communities, 1,064 schools, 422 healthcare facilities, 480 markets, 629 religious buildings and 1,882 hectares of farmland listed as vulnerable. The affected local government areas there include Abakaliki, Afikpo, Afikpo South, Ebonyi, Ezza North and Ezza.

In Anambra, 1,314 communities, 1,308 schools, 1,089 healthcare facilities, 280 markets, 610 religious buildings and 1,529 hectares of farmland are at risk across areas including Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Awka North, Awka South and Ayamelum.

Imo state faces exposure across seven local government areas, with 958 communities, 1,022 schools, 553 healthcare facilities, 161 markets and 198 religious buildings identified as being in the flood path. In Akwa Ibom, the figure stands at 249 communities, 323 schools, 211 healthcare facilities, 74 markets and 289 religious buildings across eight local government areas.

Benue state's advisory covers 303 communities, 100 schools, 48 healthcare facilities, 32 markets, 151 religious buildings and 55 hectares of farmland, with Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum among those listed.

Flood-prone communities in Lagos, Imo, Cross River and 12 other states have been urged to prepare for possible rising river levels. Photo credit: Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency

Source: Facebook

Other States Expected to Face Severe Impact

Beyond the states with detailed breakdowns, NiHSA also named Edo, Bayelsa, Enugu, Kogi, Delta, Abia, Taraba, Rivers and Lagos among the states expected to experience severe consequences from the anticipated flooding.

The agency's advisory makes clear that the threat extends to all major categories of public infrastructure, and that the window for preparation ahead of the September 19 onset is limited.

NiMet releases weather forecast

In another report, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) previously forecast a mix of rain and sunshine across Nigeria, with thunderstorms expected to hit several southern states later in the day during the period.

The outlook covers the northern, north-central, and southern regions of the country with varying conditions across each zone. NiMet warns of heat, thunderstorms and strong winds.

The weather forecast was released on Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng