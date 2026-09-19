Germany's Opportunity Card, introduced under the German Residence Act, gives eligible foreign nationals a pathway to enter the country and search for work

Applicants who can prove full equivalence of their foreign qualifications may qualify through the first route without meeting additional criteria

Those who do not meet the full equivalence standard must satisfy a separate set of language, qualification, and points-based requirements

Germany has outlined two distinct routes through which Nigerians and other third-country nationals can apply for its Opportunity Card, a residence permit designed to allow skilled and qualified individuals to enter the country in search of employment.

The Opportunity Card is a feature of the German Residence Act. Beyond job searching, holders are also permitted to participate in additional training programmes aimed at securing recognition for their foreign professional qualifications within Germany.

Germany announces ways Nigerians can get the Opportunity Card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The two routes to Germany's Opportunity Card

1. The first route is available to third-country nationals who can demonstrate full equivalence of their foreign qualifications. Those who qualify as skilled workers under this standard can apply for the Opportunity Card without fulfilling any extra conditions, provided they can show they are able to support themselves financially during their stay.

2. The second route applies to everyone else and comes with a more detailed checklist. Applicants must hold either a foreign university degree or a vocational qualification of at least two years that has received official recognition. Qualifications obtained through German Chambers of Commerce Abroad are also accepted under this route.

In addition to the educational requirement, applicants must demonstrate language ability. The accepted standards are basic German at the A1 level, as assessed by the Goethe Institute, or intermediate English proficiency at the B2 level, measured against the TOEFL standard.

New Zealand: Points-based criteria for second route

Nigerians and other foreign applicants going through the second route must also accumulate a minimum of six points from a set of defined criteria. These criteria cover areas including qualifications, language skills, professional experience, age, and any existing connection to Germany.

The points requirement means that even applicants who meet the educational and language thresholds must demonstrate a broader profile of suitability before a card is granted.

The Opportunity Card represents a structured pathway for African professionals, particularly Nigerians navigating the Japa wave, to explore employment opportunities in Germany without needing a job offer in hand before arrival.

See the full details of Germany's Opportunity Card requirements on the German Embassy Nigeria's official website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Germany announced eight countries whose citizens can enter without a visa and apply after arrival.

Germany: How foreigners can get special card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Germany announced its Opportunity Card, which allows qualified foreigners to enter the country and search for work without a job offer. The article explains the documents, financial proof, language skills and other requirements applicants need to meet.

The card is initially valid for up to 12 months, but holders can work only 20 hours a week while looking for a job. What happens after they secure full-time employment—and why spouses may not be able to join them immediately—could surprise many applicants.

Source: Legit.ng