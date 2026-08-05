The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) has released updated regulations on what travellers can bring into the country

Travellers from non-EU/EEA countries, including Nigeria, face an absolute ban on certain foodstuffs

Customs officials have been authorised to immediately confiscate and destroy any food items that are unlabelled

Iceland has issued a strict set of biosecurity guidelines outlining food and dietary items that are strictly prohibited from crossing its borders.

The regulatory body in charge of this warned that failure to comply will result in immediate confiscation at the port of entry.

Iceland lists the kinds of food travellers are not permitted to bring into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Iceland lists prohibited foodstuffs for travellers

For all categories of food, the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority, MAST, has established a zero-tolerance policy for loose or homemade packaging.

According to the official directive:

"Customs will confiscate unlabelled and unpacked food and feed products. It is essential that imported products are in a sealed (unopened) packaging with a list of ingredients."

This means local spices, processed flours, or dried ingredients packed in ziplock bags without official manufacturer labels will be seized and destroyed upon arrival.

Iceland lists banned foodstuffs for non-EU/EEA travellers

The strictness of the rules depends heavily on where a traveller is flying from. Countries outside the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA), including Nigeria, the UK, the US, and Canada, are classified as "third countries."

For travellers from these regions, there is an absolute ban on the following items for private consumption:

All Meat Products: This includes fresh, cooked, cured, dried, freeze-dried, or dehydrated meat. Popular African travel snacks like suya, kilishi, and local beef jerky are strictly banned.

Dairy Products: Milk, cheese, butter, yoghurts, and milk proteins.

Eggs: Fresh or processed eggs.

What is allowed? (with strict limits)

Under third-country exemptions, travellers can bring in:

Fishery Products: Gutted, prepared, or processed fish, shrimp, lobster, mussels, and oysters, up to a maximum weight limit of 20 kg (or the weight of one whole fish).

Baby Formula & Medical Food: Up to 2 kg of powdered infant milk, infant formula, or medical food, provided they do not require refrigeration and are in unbroken manufacturer packaging.

Non-Animal Foods (PNAO): Plant-based foods, grains, and vegan options up to 30 kg are fully permitted, provided they are in sealed consumer packaging with an ingredient list.

Other Animal Products: Up to 2 kg of honey, live oysters, mussels, and snails.

Restricted foodstuffs in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government published official guidance detailing restrictions on food and animal products that travellers cannot bring into Great Britain.;

Travellers carrying items protected under CITES may face an additional permit requirement before entering the country.

Source: Legit.ng