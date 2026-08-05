Nollywood actor Charles Okocha addressed Portable's claim that he was bitten on the back during their boxing rematch in Lagos

Charles pointed out he was wearing a mouth guard throughout the match, making Portable's allegation physically impossible

The actor made a sharp remark about Portable's skin, urging the singer to simply accept his disqualification loss

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has hit back at Portable's claim that he was bitten during their boxing rematch, calling the allegation an outright lie and delivering a cutting remark that has since stirred conversation online.

The two entertainers squared off at the Lagos Balmoral Convention Centre in what was billed as a rematch.

Charles Okocha addresses bizarre claims from his boxing fight with Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby, @charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

Portable reportedly abandoned the rules of the contest by throwing punches instead of executing takedowns, prompting officials to disqualify him and hand Charles the win.

Rather than concede defeat, the Zazuu crooner went public with a different version of events. Portable told people that Charles had bitten him on the back and applied a tight grip around his neck during the bout.

He also maintained that, as a star, he should not have been involved in such an encounter in the first place.

Charles Okocha denies Portable's biting allegation

Appearing on TVC Entertainment, Charles wasted no time dismantling the claim. He pointed out that he had been wearing a mouth guard throughout the match, which would have made biting physically impossible. From there, his response took a more colourful turn.

The actor questioned whether anyone had actually looked at Portable's skin, adding that he would sooner chew grass than put his mouth anywhere near the singer.

He even brought up the risk of rabies as part of his rebuttal, making clear that the allegation was beneath him.

In his words:

"Portable has been going around telling people I bit him on the back. I was wearing a mouth guard; how is that even possible? He was just lying. I would rather chew grass than bite him. I don't want to catch rabies. Have you seen how Portable's skin looks? Hell no, I wouldn't do that. He should just accept defeat."

Charles Okocha urges Portable to accept boxing rematch loss

Beyond the sharp commentary, Charles's central message was straightforward: Portable lost the match and needs to own it.

The disqualification, he stressed, was the result of the singer's own decision to break the contest's rules, not any foul play on his part.

The exchange has drawn attention to what was already a high-profile celebrity clash, with Charles now firmly standing by his version of events.

Charles Okocha clears the air on claims he bit Portable during boxing bout. Photo: portablebaeby/charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Portable sparks chaos in heated interview with Okocha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable and Charles Okocha nearly clashed before fight night when their July 29 pre-bout interview descended into a shouting match.

The singer, shirtless throughout, threw fake punches at Okocha while boasting about his preparations and prior victory, prompting the actor to demand he save the aggression for the ring.

The heated exchange underscored the intensity surrounding their July 31 celebrity boxing rematch, with both men trading insults and the host struggling to restore order.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng