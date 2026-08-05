The UK government has outlined the minimum age requirement for anyone seeking to enrol in a higher education course in the country

The policy covers universities, colleges, and specialist institutions such as art schools and agricultural colleges across the UK

Prospective students can search and apply for courses through several official platforms listed on the UK government's website

The UK government has confirmed that prospective students, including Nigerians and others seeking university admission in Britain, must be at least 18 years old to enrol in a higher education course.

This information is published on the official UK government website, which outlines the requirements and application routes for higher education in the country.

UK posts minimum age for university admission. Photo credit: Geography Photos, KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Where Higher Education Courses Are Taught

Higher education courses in the UK are delivered at universities, colleges, and specialist institutions such as art schools and agricultural colleges.

Qualifications available at this level include diplomas, bachelor degrees, foundation degrees, and postgraduate degrees.

Courses are offered on both a full-time and part-time basis. Prospective students can search for full-time and part-time options through Discover Uni, UCAS, and the National Careers Service.

Applications for most courses are processed through Discover Uni and UCAS, while part-time courses typically require a direct application to the relevant college or university.

How to Apply for Different Course Types

The application route varies depending on the type of course. The Open University handles distance learning courses independently, while performance-based undergraduate and postgraduate courses in music, dance, and drama are managed through UCAS Conservatoires.

For teacher training, undergraduate courses are found and applied for via the UCAS teacher training website.

Postgraduate teacher training in England has its own dedicated search, and applicants in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are also directed to the UCAS teacher training platform.

Those interested in postgraduate study can search through Prospects, Postgraduate Search, and Postgrad.com. Courses at private institutions require a direct application to the university or college, though some are also searchable through UCAS.

Students whose exam results differ from their expectations can contact UCAS directly for guidance on their options.

Lady reportedly rejects Cambridge admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian lady who is also a first-class graduate announced that she received a conditional offer to study at the University of Cambridge.

The offer was for a Master of Philosophy in Linguistics and Language Science, commencing in Michaelmas Term 2026.

Source: Legit.ng