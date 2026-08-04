Frank Edoho has opened up about the circumstances that led to his departure from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The veteran broadcaster said the popular game show faced a major setback after a key sponsor pulled out

He also addressed long-standing claims that he was removed as host, offering a different version of events

Veteran media personality Frank Edoho has finally addressed one of the biggest questions surrounding his career: why he left Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBM).

For years, many viewers believed the broadcaster was dropped from the iconic game show after hosting it for more than a decade.

However, Edoho has now shared a different account of what happened behind the scenes.

Frank Edoho opens up about the circumstances that led to his departure from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Photos: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an episode of The KK Show, the media personality insisted that he was not sacked from the programme.

According to Edoho, the show's troubles began when its longtime sponsor withdrew support after being affected by a major regulatory penalty.

The broadcaster explained that the company had sponsored the programme for about 10 years before deciding it could no longer continue funding it.

As a result, the hugely popular game show was forced off the air.

“So Who Wants To Be A Millionaire sort of came to an end when our sponsor withdrew,” he said.

The revelation sheds new light on a development that left many fans disappointed at the time.

A negotiation that went wrong

Edoho also disclosed that when discussions began about reviving the show with new sponsors, he hoped to take on a larger role.

After hosting WWTBM for 13 years, he believed he had become a valuable asset to the brand and sought a stake as an executive producer.

However, negotiations reportedly broke down.

His absence from the relaunch later led to reports that he had been removed from the programme.

The broadcaster maintained that the reports were inaccurate and based on assumptions.

According to him, a newspaper concluded that he had been dropped simply because he was absent from the relaunch discussions.

Years later, Edoho eventually returned when WWTBM resumed with new sponsors and a bigger prize package.

Watch an X video of Frank Edoho's interview here:

Reactions trail Frank Edoho's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Lovia33 stated:

"Nigeria is really doing more to spoil everyone's business and future at the same time"

@asorock68 shared:

"MTN got hit with that massive fine by the FG over unregistered lines, and boom—the biggest show on Nigerian TV vanished overnight. A classic case of collateral damage."

Frank Edoho says the popular game show faced a major setback after a key sponsor pulled out. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs Frank Edoho to call Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and media personality Frank Edoho were recently seen having a conversation online.

Edoho was seen telling Peller that he could call Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Reacting to this, Peller asked Edoho to make the call, as he was eager to be friends with the singer's first son, Bolu

Source: Legit.ng