A video of Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola struggling to get food at Peller and Jarvis's wedding went viral online

The star-studded event in Lekki, Lagos on August 1, 2026 drew A-list celebrities, fuji legends and socialites

Social media users are divided, with some defending Foluke after spending nearly 1 million naira on aso-ebi

A video of Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola trying to secure a plate of food at the lavish wedding of TikTok sensations Peller and Jarvis has set social media ablaze, with fans split over whether her behaviour was justified or unbecoming of a celebrity.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed Foluke seated next to fellow actress Omowunmi Ajiboye during the white wedding ceremony held in Lekki, Lagos on August 1, 2026.

Foluke Daramola sparks debate online after a video from Peller and Jarvis' lavish wedding goes viral. Photo: folukedaramolasalako/peller089

Source: Instagram

As servers moved through the hall distributing meals, Foluke Daramola was seen waving one down and visibly pressing to get food served to her table, apparently for herself and someone else nearby.

The video triggered a sharp online debate, with opinions ranging from amusement to criticism and even staunch defence of the actress.

Peller and Jarvis's star-studded wedding

The occasion itself was nothing short of spectacular.

Peller, whose full name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, and Jarvis, born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, had already marked their union with a traditional ceremony in Benin City and a civil wedding earlier in the week before capping it all off with the Lekki celebration.

The event drew an extraordinary crowd. Nollywood royalty including Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus, Moyo Lawal, Aunty Ramota and Jigan Baba Oja were in attendance, alongside fuji giants Kwam 1 and Sule Alao Malaika.

Tanzanian artist Juma Jux, Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti and music executive Soso Soberekon were also spotted at the event.

Content creators Geh Geh and Cute Abiola joined socialites Cubana Chief Priest, Pretty Mike of Lagos and billionaire real estate mogul King Ochacho to complete a guest list that few weddings in recent memory could rival.

Watch the video of actress Foluke Daramola's food moment at Peller's wedding below:

Fans react to Foluke Daramola's behaviour at Peller's wedding

@yorubahood1 wrote:

"I came across this trending clip of actress Foluke Daramola fighting over food. Some people said she didn't compose herself because she's a celebrity. Honestly, I see nothing wrong. The server didn't do well — how do you carry food over someone's head when people are seated? For someone who bought Aso ebi worth almost 1 million naira, that's unacceptable. Even a common man would react. I know you people are dragging her just because she's a celebrity. But celebrities are human too."

@leckzycrypto quipped:

"E must happen o.. I no go chop keh.. wey I buy that amount cloth 😂"

@Saadabidemi echoed the sentiment, writing:

"Person buy 1m cloth make she no fight for food ke 😂😂😂 Not everyone was as sympathetic."

@Oreofe__Femi observed:

"She no even display composure..😂😂"

@ifyumez00 questioned:

"Why are these ladies behaving like they can't do without the food 🤔"

@millie_kash2 kept things light:

"What's is the joy of going to wedding without eating Jollof rice… Abeg make them give her another plate"

@temi0910 offered a more practical take:

"If he reach your turn make Dem carry food fly over your head"

Foluke Daramola's actions during food service at Peller and Jarvis' wedding divide social media users. Photo: folukedaramolasalako/peller089

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti walks out of Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti stormed out of TikTok sensations Peller and Jarvis' lavish white wedding in Lagos after a controversial remark by the MC.

The joke allegedly compared Wizkid’s fame to that of Seun’s father, Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, which struck a nerve with the singer.

Dressed in the event’s official attire, Seun declared, “We are in the wrong place,” before leaving, sparking widespread debate and sympathy online.

Source: Legit.ng