Comedian AY Makun was filmed throwing kisses at May Edochie during a behind-the-scenes shoot at a grand hall in Manchester, United Kingdom

The video quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding the comments with jokes and references to Yul Edochie

Nigerians online have been sharing their reactions to the clip, with many calling AY a 'troublemaker'

Nollywood comedian and filmmaker AY Makun has once again set the internet ablaze after a video emerged of him throwing kisses at May Edochie during what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes shoot at an event in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The clip, posted on Instagram, was filmed inside a grand hall with tall columns and arched ceilings, with crew members and guests dressed in white visible in the background.

Viral video of AY Makun and May Edochie fuels heated social media debate. Credit: @aymakun

Source: Instagram

AY's gesture towards May, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, was all it took to send Nigerian social media into a frenzy.

Watch the video of AY Makun and May Edochie trending online:

Why Fans Cannot Stop Talking About AY and May

Given the very public nature of May Edochie's split from her husband Yul following his controversial second marriage, any interaction involving her tends to attract significant attention.

AY Makun, known as much for his sharp wit as his films, appears to have leaned into that attention, and his fans loved every second of it.

The reactions poured in almost immediately, with many commenters tagging Yul Edochie, joking about blood pressure spikes, and hailing May as a "queen."

Here are some of the reactions below:

@lindydesigns88 wrote:

"Bro Ay and trouble na 5 and 6… the thing sweet me shaa"

@tina952814 commented:

"Who nor like am make dem go hug transformer 😂"

@judy_luxuryhomes said:

"Ay want to burst everywhere on social media 😂😂😂😂 guys food is ready 😂😂"

@igwelolo reacted:

"Yul will think this is AI 😆 🤣"

@uklizzy9 wrote:

"Some people bp go reach 300 today 😂😂😂😂"

@iamlionel30 shared:

"If bros Ay never kpai yuless with BP, him no go rest, please bros Ay don't stop, I love it❤️❤️❤️❤️. Smile for me queen may❤️❤️"

@medie4u commented:

"Bros AY na trouble maker😂"

AY Makun and May Edochie video leaves social media users asking questions. Credit: @aymankun

Source: Instagram

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng