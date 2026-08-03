The UK government published the official fees for renewing or replacing an adult passport, with two pricing options available

Applicants who choose to fill in a paper form will pay significantly more than those who apply through the online route

The government also outlined how renewed passports are delivered and what applicants should know before booking travel

The UK government has confirmed how much it costs to renew or replace an adult passport, with fees varying depending on whether the application is submitted online or through a paper form.

According to the official UK government website, renewing or replacing an adult passport costs £102 (approximately ₦204,000) for applications made online.

UK government speaks about passport renewal. Photo credit: @Images By Tang Ming Tung, WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Those who choose to complete a paper form instead will pay £115.50 (approximately ₦231,000), making the online route the cheaper option by £13.50 (approximately ₦27,000).

Who Qualifies for an Adult Passport

To be eligible for an adult passport, an applicant must be at least 16 years old, or turning 16 within the next three weeks.

Anyone below that age must follow a separate application process for a child passport. The government also notes that there is a different renewal process for those who are currently outside the United Kingdom.

What to Expect After Applying

Once an application has been processed, the new passport is dispatched either by courier or Royal Mail.

Delivery options include posting it through the letterbox, handing it over in person if the applicant is home, or leaving a card or letter with instructions on how to collect it.

The government has confirmed that the delivery packaging will not indicate that it contains a passport.

Applicants can track the progress of their application using their unique application reference number.

The government also advises that travellers should not book any travel before receiving a valid passport, adding that the new document will carry a different number from the old one.

For those who need a passport sooner than the standard timeline allows, urgent options including the Online Premium and the One Week Fast Track services are available.

Lady packs her bags and relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite enjoying comfort and stability in the United Kingdom, a lady decided to relocate to Nigeria.

In the UK, she said she could pay her bills, there was stability and comfort, but it lacked something she wanted more than anything.

Source: Legit.ng