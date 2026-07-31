Controversial music promoter Sam Larry stepped out publicly for the first time since surviving a fatal car crash on July 5

Sam Larry attended a wedding ceremony at Whitestone Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, July 30

Videos of Sam Larry dancing and mingling at the event have sparked reactions across social media

Controversial Nigerian music promoter Samson Balogun Eletu, widely known as Sam Larry, made a surprise public outing on Thursday, July 30, attending a wedding in Lagos nearly four weeks after a devastating road accident that took the life of his bouncer.

The crash, which happened on July 5 along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, occurred when the vehicle Sam Larry was travelling in collided with a trailer.

The impact left the car severely damaged. His aide, Wale, did not survive the accident, while Sam Larry was left with injuries.

Music promoter Sam Larry attends a Lagos wedding in his first public outing since the car accident that claimed his aide's life. Photo: samlarry_001

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry steps out in Ikeja

In a video shared on Instagram by GoldMyneVibes on July 30, the music promoter attended the wedding ceremony of Omosalewa and Chinedu at Whitestone Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

He arrived dressed in a white agbada and a native cap bearing the inscription "KOS," and was seen moving freely around the venue, greeting guests, chatting with associates and dancing.

Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam 1, performed at the event.

In the video, Sam Larry was spotted greeting Kwam 1, holding a brief conversation with him, and even joining the singer on stage to greet members of his band before returning to his seat.

Veteran Afrobeats singer 9ice also delivered a live performance at the occasion.

Sam Larry returns to the public eye at a Lagos wedding after recovering from the accident that killed his aide. Photo: samlarry_001

Source: Instagram

Footage ends speculation about Sam Larry's condition

The video drew significant attention, with many social media users expressing relief upon seeing Sam Larry up and active.

The footage also appears to put to rest unverified rumours that had spread across the internet shortly after the accident, with some online claims falsely suggesting the promoter had died from his injuries.

His appearance at the Ikeja wedding marks his first confirmed sighting since the July 5 incident, effectively ending weeks of public speculation about the state of his health.

Watch the video of Sam Larry at a Lagos wedding below:

Fans react to the video of Sam Larry dancing at the wedding

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@1maturedmind:

"If u die young, na your family go suffer am o.. those wey survive go move on the next day o.. u sha don see sample now. U gerrit? 🤣"

@Chill_Pips:

"Alaye your enemies go die before you"

@BIG_PRIME01:

"he is still alive ?"

@damiusofficia:

"Iku Baba Yeye"

@DiabloChaze:

"This one na KOKUMO ooo"

KWAM 1 revives Sam Larry buzz

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji legend KWAM 1 reignited public attention on socialite Sam Larry during a live performance on July 27, 2026.

The veteran singer paused mid-show to praise Naira Marley and reminded him not to forget his friend Sam Larry, wishing the socialite a quick recovery.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking conversations about Naira Marley’s continued presence in the entertainment scene and the unexpected mention of Sam Larry.

Source: Legit.ng