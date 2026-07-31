Nigerian TikTok star Peller disclosed his ambitious honeymoon plans during a TikTok live session ahead of his wedding

Peller revealed he intends to visit 8 different countries with his wife, naming Dubai, the UK and Canada among his destinations

The content creator also opened up about his dream country, drawing comparisons to fellow celebrity couple Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller is not holding back when it comes to celebrating his upcoming marriage.

The content creator has revealed that his post-wedding plans involve an elaborate honeymoon spanning eight different countries.

Fans react as Peller reveals his one-of-a-kind honeymoon plans with Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

During a TikTok live session, Peller shared the exciting details with his followers, confirming that he and his wife intend to travel across multiple destinations.

Among the countries he mentioned are Dubai, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Peller's Grand Honeymoon Vision

With his sweeping travel plans, Peller appears to be taking inspiration from high-profile celebrity couples who have set the bar for romantic getaways.

His ambitions draw comparisons to musician Mr Eazi and his partner Temi Otedola, who are known for their well-documented lifestyle and travels.

The scale of the planned honeymoon reflects a growing trend among Nigerian celebrities who are choosing to mark major life milestones with grand, globe-trotting celebrations rather than conventional single-destination trips.

Peller's Dream Country Revealed

Beyond the honeymoon itinerary, Peller also took the opportunity to share a personal aspiration. He revealed that New York is his dream country, a slip of geography that his fans will no doubt find endearing, as New York is technically a city within the United States rather than a country on its own.

The revelation adds a personal touch to the wedding build-up for a creator who has built a massive following through his relatable and entertaining content on TikTok.

With his wedding on the horizon, Peller's honeymoon announcement has only added to the excitement surrounding one of Nigerian social media's most-watched upcoming celebrations.

Watch Peller's video as he discusses his honeymoon:

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng