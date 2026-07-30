Peter Okoye declared he is done being 'Mr Nice Guy' after Rudeboy repeatedly took shots at him publicly

The singer revealed details of what he says was a fake 2021 reunion, claiming the reconciliation was never truly about reviving P-Square

Peter challenged anyone online to find a single video of him trying to pull his twin brother or family down

Peter Okoye, one half of the iconic duo P-Square, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother Paul Okoye, known professionally as Rudeboy, following the backlash over his widely discussed "who Naija language help" comment.

In a new video, Peter addressed the controversy head-on, confirming he had already tendered an apology on the same platform where the original post appeared.

Peter Okoye drops bombshell about P-Square reunion after Rudeboy feud. Credit: @psquareworld, @judeokoye

Source: Instagram

However, he made it clear that his patience with his brother's repeated public digs has run out.

"At this point I'm done being Mr Nice Guy," he said bluntly. "It's aura for aura. I'm gonna start giving you the same energy."

Peter acknowledged that his new stance would attract criticism, with people likely calling him childish or troublesome, but insisted none of it would affect him anymore.

Peter Reveals Details of the 2021 Reunion

Beyond the current feud, Peter went further, pulling back the curtain on the much-celebrated November 2021 reunion that fans had embraced with excitement. According to him, the reconciliation was staged from the start.

He recounted returning from a three-month tour of Canada and the United States on 17 November 2021, only to learn minutes before landing in Lagos that Paul had shown up at his home at 4 a.m., frightening his wife, Lala, who felt compelled to record the incident out of fear. By the time Peter arrived home, Paul's team had already assembled at the house alongside his own.

Peter claimed that when the two brothers finally embraced that evening, it was at the prompting of others, not out of genuine reconciliation. The video of their hug went viral within minutes.

The following morning, Peter says he posted a new music video titled *I Love You* featuring Teni, Simi and Tamar Braxton before Paul arrived at his home. When Paul arrived and learned about the release, tensions resurfaced immediately over competing projects.

Peter Okoye says P-Square reunion was never genuine, warns Rudeboy. Credit: @psqaureworld

Source: Instagram

Peter Says He Never Wanted P-Square Back

Peter told Paul directly that day that he was not interested in reviving P-Square, only in rebuilding their relationship as brothers.

He recalled telling him plainly: "P-Square, I am done. Maybe in future, right now I'm done."

He said Paul's response confused him, and that when they later filmed a joint video for fans, neither of them introduced themselves as P-Square. Paul said "I'm Rudeboy" while Peter said "I'm Mr P," which Peter cited as proof that no genuine reunion had taken place.

"I never wanted P-Square," Peter said. "All I wanted was for the brothers to come back as family."

He also challenged anyone online to produce footage of him publicly trying to undermine Paul, Jude, or any member of their family, insisting the pattern of provocation has consistently come from the other side.

Watch Peter Okoye as he calls out his twin brother, Paul, in new video:

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother Rudeboy slowed down his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng