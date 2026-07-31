Croatia's Ministry of the Interior handles all citizenship applications through naturalisation, including those submitted from abroad

Applicants must submit a curriculum vitae, letter of motivation, criminal record evidence, and several certified documents alongside the official form

The process differs depending on whether the applicant resides in Croatia or is applying through a Croatian diplomatic mission abroad

Croatia's government has published a full breakdown of the documents foreign nationals must provide when applying for Croatian citizenship through naturalisation, with the Ministry of the Interior overseeing the entire process.

The application must be submitted in person at a local police department or police station in the area where the applicant holds temporary or permanent residence in Croatia.

Croatia publishes list of documents required for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Persons with disabilities may have a legal representative or authorised individual submit on their behalf. For those without granted residence in Croatia, applications can be lodged through a competent Croatian diplomatic mission or consulate overseas.

Documents required for citizenship application

Beyond the official application form, which is available for download on the Ministry of the Interior's website, applicants must gather a substantial set of supporting materials.

These include a curriculum vitae and a letter of motivation explaining the desire to acquire Croatian citizenship, a certified copy of a valid identity document showing a clear photograph, and proof of current citizenship status.

Additional requirements cover an extract from the registry of births issued on a standard international form, and for married applicants, an extract from the registry of marriages issued within the last six months. Where the application is based on marriage to a Croatian citizen, that marriage must be registered in Croatia's Registry of Marriages. Civil partners must also provide an extract from the Registry of Civil Partnerships.

A criminal record certificate, issued by the relevant authority in the country whose citizenship the applicant currently holds or where they permanently reside, is also compulsory.

This document must be in the original language or accompanied by a certified Croatian translation, and must have been issued within the last six months. Applicants are additionally required to provide consent for an authenticity check of all foreign documents submitted.

Including children in citizenship application

Families wishing to include underage children in their naturalisation application face additional documentation requirements.

These include a valid identity document for the child if one exists, an extract from the registry of births, proof of the child's citizenship status, and a written statement from the second parent consenting to the child acquiring Croatian citizenship through naturalisation.

The birth extract is not required if the child's birth is already registered in Croatia's Registry of Births.

Regarding fees, applications submitted within Croatia require payment of an administrative fee upon receiving the decision, whether it is approved or rejected. Applications submitted abroad through a diplomatic mission attract a consular fee payable at the time of submission.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng