Jarvis has finally addressed claims that she converted to Islam ahead of her wedding to Peller

The content creator explained that the mosque video making rounds online was recorded a long time ago

The content creator also clarified her current faith and shared a message about religious unity.

Popular content creator Jarvis has broken her silence after a viral video linked her to a reported conversion to Islam ahead of her planned wedding to fellow social media personality Peller.

The video, which resurfaced on social media, showed Jarvis and Peller at the Lagos Central Mosque and quickly became a topic of discussion online.

Jarvis Speaks After Viral Mosque Video Fuels Conversion Rumours Ahead of Wedding

Source: Instagram

Many users claimed the clip captured the moment Jarvis embraced Islam before tying the knot with her fiancé.

Jarvis sets the record straight

Reacting via her Instagram Story, Jarvis dismissed the claims and explained that the footage was old.

She also clarified that she and Peller are both Christians despite coming from Muslim backgrounds.

According to her, the mosque visit should not be interpreted as a change of religion.

She wrote:

“To my Muslim brothers and sisters, much love and respect to you all. Quick info!! About the old video circulating. My husband and I are Christian and we both have Muslim background.”

Jarvis stressed that her respect for Islam remains unchanged even though she now practises Christianity.

She added that both she and Peller appreciate people from different religious backgrounds.

“We also respect and love our Muslim brothers and sisters. We are ONE,” she stated.

The clarification came shortly after social media users circulated the old footage and claimed Peller had taken his fiancée to the Lagos Central Mosque to recite the Shahadah.

Watch an Instagram post of Jarvis here:

Reactions trail Jarvis post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@romeojuwee8 stated:

"People talking about his name being "Habeeb" didn't you see where she clearly said they both have a Muslim background?"

@taiwofadila stated:

"Comment section so calm and cheerful because she said they are christians, it would have been curses, hate and defamatory speeches if she said that she has converted to islam.We know the christians pretend that they are cool , calm and loving but real hate and intollerance lies in their hearts.Bunch of hypocrites"

@oliveereach noted:

"That pastor that comes to your mind will join them together. Abi no be so"

Jarvis explains that the mosque video making the rounds online was recorded a long time ago. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis drags Peller online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Source: Legit.ng