Actress-turned-politician Doris Ogala has openly challenged Governor Alex Otti over a controversial campaign advertising fee

The AAC governorship hopeful insisted she will not pay ₦150 million to erect campaign billboards

She also dared authorities to remove her billboards, declaring that the policy is aimed at silencing opposition voices

Actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in Abia State, Doris Ogala, has launched a fierce attack on the state's newly introduced ₦150 million campaign advertising permit for governorship candidates.

Speaking during a visit to the Abia State Structures for Signages and Advertising Agency (ABSSAA), Ogala questioned the justification for the fee and accused the government of creating obstacles for opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Doris Ogala challenges Governor Alex Otti over a controversial campaign advertising fee. Photos: Alex Otti/Doris Ogala.

Source: Twitter

The actress did not hold back as she expressed frustration over the directive.

“I dare anybody to touch my billboard”

According to Ogala, she has no intention of paying ₦150 million to display campaign materials.

“I should pay ₦150 million. I dare anybody to try to touch my billboard,” she declared.

She went further to allege that Governor Alex Otti was uncomfortable with her growing political influence.

“This is targeted at me. Otti is afraid of me,” she said.

The politician argued that ordinary citizens and aspiring leaders without wealthy political backers would struggle to participate in the electoral process under such conditions.

Ogala also questioned the timing of the policy, noting that many residents are battling economic hardship.

She pointed to pensioners, struggling workers and hospital patients, asking why such a huge fee should take priority at a time many citizens are facing financial difficulties.

According to ABSSAA, however, the permit fee is part of efforts to regulate outdoor political advertising and ensure fairness among candidates.

The AAC candidate warned that if the policy remains unchanged, political parties may have no choice but to abandon billboard campaigns entirely.

Watch X video of Doris Ogala challenging Alex Otti here:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Dr_bettachris stated:

"Alex Otti should reverse this rubbish. Nobody should have to spend this much for ordinary billboard. Alex should live by example and review this extortionate amount. 5 to 10M should be enough."

@PrettieAdiela noted:

"My heart goes out to Sowore See his Abia state governorship candidate. Heewuuuu chineke lekwa oh"

Doris Ogala insists she will not pay ₦150 million to erect campaign billboards. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala introduces her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared a heartwarming video introducing her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans.

The video showcased her mother’s singing talent and strong bond with the actress. Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng