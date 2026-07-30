Thailand's Immigration Act requires foreigners on temporary permits to report their residential address to authorities every 90 days

Foreigners who miss the reporting deadline face a fine and must appear in person, with arrested offenders also paying fines

Thailand offers four ways to complete the 90-day report, including an online system, registered mail, in-person submission, or through an authorised representative

Thailand has a legal requirement that catches many long-term foreign residents off guard: anyone holding a temporary stay permit must report their place of residence to the Thai Immigration Bureau every 90 days.

The rule, which is grounded in Section 37(5) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, applies as soon as a foreigner has been in the country for more than 90 consecutive days.

Thailand outlines 90-day stay rules. Photo credit: South China.

Source: UGC

It is not an extension of stay and does not affect how long a person is permitted to remain in Thailand. It is solely a residential address notification, intended to keep immigration authorities informed of where foreign nationals are living.

Four Ways to File the Report

The Thai Immigration Bureau outlines four methods through which foreigners can complete their 90-day report.

The most straightforward is attending an immigration office in person. Those who cannot go themselves may authorise another individual to submit the documents on their behalf.

Alternatively, foreigners can send their notification by registered mail, provided they do so at least 15 days before the deadline.

An online reporting system is also available for those who prefer a digital route, though additional terms apply.

Documents required for in-person submission include a valid passport, a departure immigration form (TM.6), a completed and signed TM.47 form, and any previous 90-day notification slip if one exists.

Foreigners based in Bangkok can submit their report at the Residence Notification Office located in the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road, Lak Si District.

A separate service centre at Chamchuri Square in Pathumwan is available for employees of companies with registered capital of at least 30 million baht.

Outside Bangkok, reports are submitted at the nearest immigration checkpoint to where the foreigner resides.

Penalties for Missing the Deadline

The Thai system does allow some flexibility around the deadline. Foreigners may report up to 15 days before or up to 7 days after the due date without penalty.

Once that window closes, however, the fine is 2,000 baht and the individual must appear in person to pay it. Foreigners who are arrested for any reason while overdue on their report face a steeper penalty of 5,000 baht.

One detail worth noting for those who travel in and out of Thailand is that every departure resets the clock entirely. Upon returning to the country, the 90-day count starts again from the date of re-entry, regardless of how many days had already passed before the departure.

Thailand updates visa arrival policy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand updated its visa on arrival policy in July 2024, granting access to nationals of 31 countries and territories for tourism purposes.

Only three African countries made Thailand's visa on arrival list, with each visit capped at 15 days and other conditions listed.

Source: Legit.ng