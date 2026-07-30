NANS president shared a video of Yobe State University students celebrating after receiving three months of NELFUND upkeep stipends

The payments cover May, June, and July backlog disbursements made directly to students' commercial bank accounts

Students from other institutions called on NELFUND to extend the disbursements to their schools as well

Students at Yobe State University broke into celebration after receiving their Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) upkeep payments covering May, June, and July 2026, with a video of the moment spreading rapidly online.

National Association of Nigerian Students National President Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, known on X as @iambabtee, shared the 32-second clip on Wednesday, July 29.

NANS president shares joyful moment Yobe students receive three months of upkeep. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How NELFUND disburses payments

NELFUND splits its payments into two channels: institutional charges paid directly to public tertiary institutions, and a monthly upkeep stipend sent to each verified beneficiary's commercial bank account.

The Yobe State University students received backlog upkeep payments for the three months rather than a single monthly credit; hence, the celebration

Students across Nigeria react

The video prompted a wave of responses from students at other institutions who said they were still waiting for their own disbursements.

@IsrealisonD wrote:

"We at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education want to celebrate too. Pls, Mr. President, look into this."

@BukemBukola raised a separate concern about institutions holding on to refunds:

"Lagos State University of Education has refused to refund students after all the letter writing and printing and submission of pages on nelfund portal for evidence of payment still nothing from the school. Please help us."

Not all reactions were complaints

@DeeJay_of_WEB3 wrote:

"I just dey see my own now... joy wan wound me"

@AdeOmoAde14a suggested payment frequency:

"Nelfund do this one o, I too Dey happy, make den pay us every two month sef, atleast d money do Dey tangible."

@Adesola3331 pressed for more information:

"When will August upkeep drop"

One comment drew attention to an alleged previous remark by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. @tiwalola_Kuks wrote:

"Nah wetin Obi call 'waste of money be this'."

Watch the students celebrate receiving their NELFUND upkeep payments below:

NANS names institutions over NELFUND refund delays

Legit.ng previously reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students named 41 tertiary institutions it alleged received duplicate NELFUND tuition payments without refunding affected students.

The list followed NELFUND's investigation into institutions accused of withholding excess tuition payments made under the federal student loan scheme on behalf of eligible students.

Source: Legit.ng