Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu spoke out after a shock 3-2 defeat to debutants Malawi at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The Chawinga sisters scored all three goals for Malawi, with fans turning on Madugu over his team selection and tactical decisions

Nigeria must now beat both Zambia and Egypt to stay alive in the tournament and protect their World Cup qualification hopes

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has defended his tactical decisions following Nigeria's 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Malawi, appearing at WAFCON for the first time, caused one of the tournament's biggest upsets by overcoming the 10-time champions.

Justine Madugu speaks after WAFCON 2026 opener loss to Malawi. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the Chawinga sisters scored all three goals for the Scorchers, putting defending champions Nigeria to the sword in what was a damaging result for the Super Falcons' campaign.

The loss prompted immediate backlash from fans, who criticised Madugu's team selection and argued that his deployment of players out of position had left goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie badly exposed.

Madugu defends his tactics

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the FIFA Best Coach of the Year nominee rejected the suggestion that positional mismatches were to blame.

He pointed to the previous WAFCON edition as evidence that unconventional selections can work, recalling how Ashleigh Plumptre was used at left-back despite that not being her natural position.

“When we played the last edition, and we were playing Ashley from the left full-back, Ashley was not a left full-back, but she played there, and everybody appreciated what she did because she did very well,” Madugu said.

He acknowledged that results ultimately determine how tactical choices are judged, adding that the criticism the team is now facing would have looked very different had Nigeria won.

“When things like this happen, everybody has their opinion. Everybody is entitled to say whatever they say. If we had won, the comments people would be making would not be the same,” he added.

“As I said, there will always be criticism and comments when things like this go wrong. We accept those things.”

As noted by CAF, the Super Falcons must now win their remaining two matches against Zambia and Egypt to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive. Failure to advance would also end qualification pursuit for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Super Falcons set unwanted records

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons set unwanted records with their disappointing 3-2 loss to WAFCON debutants Malawi.

It was the first time the Super Falcons have conceded three goals across the 14 editions of the tournament and their first to a debutant.

Source: Legit.ng