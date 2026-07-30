Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick spoke on Arise News about FIFA President Gianni Infantino's controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal

The Times alleged Infantino stands to personally earn millions of dollars annually if the commercialisation scheme goes through

Pinnick recalled a promise Infantino made before his election that he says was fully delivered on, lending weight to his defence of the new plan

Former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has come out in support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, pushing back against criticism that the scheme is designed to personally enrich the football body's top officials.

The scheme centres on the partial privatisation of FIFA's commercial operations, with the aim of generating more money to distribute to member associations.

Amaju Pinnick defends Gianni Infantino's FIFA Forward Enterprise. Photo by Joe Maher.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino has promised $40 million in funding per member association if the deal is approved, and has set September 19 as the deadline for a decision.

The Times reported that the arrangement could see Infantino personally pocket millions of dollars each year, a claim that has drawn sharp criticism in football circles.

Pinnick defends FIFA Forward Enterprise

Speaking on Arise News, Pinnick argued that Infantino's track record gives the proposal credibility, saying the FIFA president consults widely before bringing any initiative to the table.

“One thing I know is that Gianni does not just wake up and give a proposal; he consults extensively. He is driven and very audacious. A lot of people in the football family do not like it,” Pinnick said.

To make his case, Pinnick reached back to a conversation he had with Infantino before he was elected FIFA president, when the Swiss administrator pledged to dramatically increase funding to football federations.

“Now you receive $200,000. Once I get elected, you will now start receiving $1.25 million. I said, 'That is a big lie. Where do you want to get the money from? He said, 'We did it in UEFA. We turned UEFA around, and we can also do it in FIFA,'” Pinnick recalled.

"When he got elected, he immediately started paying $1.25 million. For a circle, each FA was getting about $6 million,"

Pinnick framed the FIFA Forward Enterprise in the same light, saying the goal is to strengthen football at the grassroots level rather than to serve any individual's financial interests.

"You're making funds because you want to empower each member association. So, what it's doing is critical for the development of football," he said.

CAF reacts to FIFA Forward Enterprise

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF published a statement on the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise by Gianni Infantino amid controversies online.

The African football governing body confirmed that President Patrice Motsepe will meet with the FA Presidents to debate CAF’s stance.

Source: Legit.ng