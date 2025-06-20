Argentine legend Lionel Messi revealed that he is not friends with Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi inspired Inter Miami to a 2-1 win against Porto at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Ronaldo, who won the 2025 UEFA Nations League with Portugal, failed to secure a move that could see him feature at the Club World Cup

Lionel Messi has openly admitted that there is no special relationship between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both players have been active in the last two decades, winning trophies for country and club.

Messi played against Ronaldo during his stint at Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League before making a move to Real Madrid.

We are two normal guys- Messi

2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi expressed high admiration for Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Goal, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said the competition with Ronaldo ends on the football pitch.

He said there is mutual respect between them, but they are not friends.

The 37-year-old emphasised that both of them always fight hard to bring out the best from their respective clubs. He said via Daily Mail:

"I admire and respect Cristiano Ronaldo a lot, and for the career he’s had and continues to have. He is still competing at the highest level with his current age.

"The competition with Ronaldo is on the pitch. Each one of us want to do the best for our respective teams. Everything stayed on the pitch”.

“Off the pitch, I want to say that we are two normal guys. We’re not friends at all because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

Bright Gomiwa said:

"Sometimes when I watch Messi, I just end up getting amazed how some people don’t like him…

"Probably they are allergic to greatness."

Albertson Borwah wrote:

"That's how mature people talk, sound and sweet...but ask the other guy, he will say he taught Messi how to speak English 😂😂."

Izzu Deen added:

"That is how mature people talk, if u ask the other guy this kind of question now all u hear na chor chor chor.

"He will be like, Lionel Messi is a good player but I AM THE GOAT 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Adebayo Opeyemi Moshood said:

"You go easily spot the difference when GOAT dey talk versus when goat dey talk😁."

Messi shines with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi scored a free kick as Inter Miami beat Porto 2-1 in their second match at the Club World Cup.

According to Al Jazeera, the Portuguese club took the lead in the 8th minute through Samu Omorodion's penalty.

Venezuela midfielder Telasco Segovia equalised for Miami two minutes into the second half after converting a cross from Marcelo Weigandt.

Messi scored his trademark free kick in the 54th minute to give Inter Miami a deserved win in front of the fans.

