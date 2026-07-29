The twin sister of late Favour Agbro brought sardine and bread to the gravesite, saying her sister had appeared to her complaining of hunger

The emotional scene unfolded during an autopsy conducted on Favour's exhumed body in Agbaro, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State

Late Favour Agbro reportedly took her own life after allegedly being assaulted by a man known as Odogwu Asaba

The twin sister of late Favour Agbro left many people in tears after bringing sardine and bread to her sister's grave during an autopsy exercise in Agbaro, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The grieving young woman explained that her late twin had appeared to her and complained of being hungry.

Late Favour's twin explains reason for sardine and bread in grave. Photo credit: Claudia Totir/ Getty Images, Odogwu Asaba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She requested that the food be placed in the grave alongside Favour before she was reburied following the post-mortem examination.

The request was granted amid wailing and tears from those present at the site.

Autopsy Conducted on Late Favour Agbro

According to Israel Joe on Facebook, investigators, competent pathologists, and lawyers representing all parties, including the legal team of Odogwu Asaba, were present for the autopsy.

Before departing for Lagos, the comrade who has been following the case visited the burial site to monitor preparations and also met with Favour's father and extended family, who had made arrangements for the exhumation.

Late Favour Agbro reportedly died by suicidee after allegedly suffering sexual assault at the hands of a man known as Odogwu Asaba.

The case has since drawn public attention and calls for justice under the hashtag #Justice4Favour.

Those following the investigation expressed gratitude to members of the public who have shown solidarity with the family during what was described as a time of sudden and devastating grief.

Nigerians React to Favour's Twin Sister's Actions

The story drew emotional responses online from Nigerians touched by the twin sister's gesture.

Chigozie said:

"Na wetin u eat u go carry go make der observe her sister well oh this one she Dey see her sister for dream so Abi appears to her abeg mae der observe her sister oh."

Alero said:

"God have mercy sardine and bread Favour may ur soul rest in perfect peace oh."

Mezziah added:

"Thanks very much my beloved brother comrade Israel Joe, may God almighty continue to protect you and your team and most importantly protect your wife and children in Jesus christ mighty name."

See the post below:

Lady opens up about Odogwu Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new lady came forward with allegations against content creator Odogwu Asaba, claiming he lured her to Asaba with a promise of N100k.

The woman alleged that after she arrived and left, Odogwu Asaba blocked her on all platforms, and she had to borrow money from a friend to return home.

Source: Legit.ng