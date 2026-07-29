Singer Paul Okoye, known as Rudeboy, posted a video clip on X alongside a strong declaration about his Nigerian and Igbo roots

The post drew reactions, with many fans stating it was a way of distancing himself from his twin brother, Peter Okoye's viral comment about Igbo

Peter Okoye had earlier defended his children for speaking French, a position that drew criticism from some Igbo culture advocates

Paul Okoye, the singer popularly known as Rudeboy of the music duo Psquare, publicly reaffirmed his Igbo and Nigerian identity on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, describing himself as a "nobody" without his cultural roots.

In a post on his official X account, Paul wrote:

Paul Okoye celebrates his cultural heritage after Peter's viral remark about Igbo. Credit: iamkingrudy/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

"I'm a 'nobody' I repeat!! a nobody!! without the culture, native, language, the pride, of a Nigerian 100% proudly Nigerian 🇳🇬 100% proudly Igbo."

The post, which included a short video clip featuring cultural imagery, captured attention online, stirring reactions.

Many netizens interpreted the message as a reference to the long-running public dispute between Rudeboy and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

The post surfaced not long after Peter had publicly defended his children for learning and speaking French, pushing back against critics who felt the decision showed a disregard for Igbo language and culture. Legit.ng reported on Peter's response to those critics at the time.

Mixed reactions trail Paul Okoye's post celebrating his cultural identity. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Several fans read Paul's declaration as a direct, if unspoken, contrast to his brother's position.

See Rudeboy's post about his cultural identity and video clip below:

Reactions to Rudeboy's Cultural Declaration

The post triggered a wave of responses across X.

@Oga_joe_ wrote:

"Bro is trying to say he doesn't share the same ideology as his brother."

@ChilightEmperor went further, writing:

"Na you be the Real PSquare, unlike your brother whose numerous and unending calamities began when he married from a tribe of people who swore to become and remain the enemies of Igbo Nation. I hail your distinction in Cultural Pride 🤠"

@OkosDey4You focused on the broader sibling dispute:

"The beef between Peter and Paul is not ending anytime soon. But why Peter go dey promote French language than its own Igbo language, am Igbo man for that matter."

Not everyone agreed with the implied criticism of Peter. @RodriMCFC__ argued:

"This subtle shade is wrong btw. Its the kids that learnt French & has nothing with losing identity, culture or language. The world is bigger than Igbo language alone & to be able to compete on the global scale, you need other languages as well.".

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng