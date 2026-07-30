Fraudsters are creating fake portals, impersonating officials, and charging money to deceive Nigerians seeking federal government jobs

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) runs an official platform where verified vacancies from federal institutions are published for job seekers

The FCC does not recruit workers, sell jobs, or guarantee appointments; its role is to enforce fairness across federal institutions

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has shared with Nigerians practical tips on how to avoid recruitment scams and stay safe during the job application process.

Legit.ng reports that the warning appeared in a public awareness post on the commission's official website on Tuesday, July 28, 2026,

Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran-led FCC advises Nigerians on how to avoid recruitment scams and stay safe when applying for jobs. Photo credit: @fccnigeria

Source: Twitter

How does recruitment fraud work?

Every government recruitment season in Nigeria brings a wave of fraudulent schemes targeting job seekers, with scammers exploiting public excitement around official vacancies to collect money from unsuspecting applicants.

The pattern is familiar: a ministry or agency announces positions, and almost immediately, messages begin circulating across social media and private chats promising guaranteed placements, offering to process applications for a fee, or directing people to unofficial websites designed to look like real government portals.

Scammers typically present themselves as recruitment agents or government insiders who can influence outcomes. They create a sense of urgency, telling applicants that slots are filling fast or that immediate payment is required. Phrases like "your name has already been included" or "pay now to secure your slot" are common pressure tactics used to extract money before victims realise the opportunity was never real.

Fake websites are another tool, built to resemble official platforms and collect personal details or payments from applicants who do not verify the source before proceeding.

Genuine government recruitment does not work this way. When a federal institution needs to fill positions, it announces vacancies through official channels, sets out eligibility requirements, receives applications and conducts assessments according to its own established procedures. No payment to any individual is required at any stage, and no external party can guarantee selection.

Where does the Federal Character Commission fit in?

A widespread misunderstanding surrounds the Federal Character Commission's role in federal hiring. Because the Commission is linked to fairness and representation across public institutions, many Nigerians assume it directly recruits workers into ministries, departments and agencies. It does not.

The Commission operates an official recruitment platform on its website at fcc.gov.ng, where verified vacancies from federal institutions are listed. Through this platform, applicants can view available opportunities and are pointed towards the relevant institution responsible for managing each recruitment exercise. The Commission itself does not receive applications, assess candidates or make hiring decisions on behalf of other agencies.

The Commission's core mandate, rooted in Section 14(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), is to ensure that appointments and recruitment across federal institutions reflect Nigeria's diversity and comply with the Federal Character Principle.

Scam recruitments: How to protect yourself

Nigerians searching for federal government jobs should rely only on information from official government websites and verified communication channels. Any recruitment opportunity that arrives through a forwarded message, an unknown link or a private individual claiming special access should be treated with scepticism, the FCC warned.

Applicants are advised to visit fcc.gov.ng directly to check for legitimate vacancy announcements and to follow only the application instructions issued by the recruiting institution. Paying money to anyone promising a government job is not part of any legitimate recruitment process.

FG says genuine federal recruitment processes are transparent. Photo credit: @fccnigeria

Source: Twitter

The full list of the 5 preventive measures listed by the federal government is highlighted below:

Legitimate recruitment processes do not operate through unofficial payments to individuals. Information shared through unknown links, private messages or unofficial groups should be treated with caution. Government recruitment opportunities are accessed through transparent processes, not personal arrangements. Applicants should understand that legitimate recruitment follows official procedures and cannot be guaranteed by individuals. Taking time to verify information can prevent disappointment, financial loss and exposure to fraudulent activities.

Read more on job hiring

FG lists 7 job application mistakes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCC warned Nigerians seeking public sector employment about seven common mistakes that could hurt their chances of landing legitimate government jobs.

The warning appeared in a public awareness post on the commission's official website, urging applicants to stick to official channels and stay alert to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

At the top of the list was the risk of relying on unofficial recruitment sources. The FCC said fraudsters frequently set up fake websites and circulate misleading advertisements through social media and forwarded messages, tricking job seekers into submitting personal details or money.

Source: Legit.ng