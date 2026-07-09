• Anita Okoye, ex-wife of singer Paul Okoye, celebrated her twins, Nathan and Nadia, as they turned 9 years old

• The heartfelt post drew thousands of reactions, with Paul Okoye's twin brother, Peter, among those who reacted

• Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with warm birthday messages for the twins

Anita Okoye marked a special milestone on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, sharing a warm birthday tribute to her twins, Nathan and Nadia, as they turned nine years old.

The former wife of P-Square singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, who made headlines in 2025 after she reintroduced herself, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, describing the past nine years of motherhood as "the greatest joy" of her life.

Paul Okoye and his former Wife, Anita, share adorable moments to celebrate their twins' 9th birthday. Credit: iamkingrudy/anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

In her post, she dedicated individual words of affirmation to each child, praising Nathan for his "gentle heart, curiosity, and quiet strength," while celebrating Nadia for her "confidence, compassion, and vibrant spirit."

"Together, you remind me every day that miracles come in pairs," she wrote, closing the tribute with a prayer for God's continued guidance and protection over both children.

Anita also shared a video captioning the special memories with her children.

Paul Okoye was not left out of the celebration as he also took to his Instagram story to share heartwarming pictures of him and his twins.

The Facebook video Anita Okoye shared celebrating her twins on their 9th birthday is here.

A screenshot of Paul Okoye's Instagram story celebrating his twins is below:

Paul Okoye sweetly celebrated his twins who he had with ex-wife Anita. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye, others celebrate Paul's twins

The post quickly gathered attention, garnering thousands of reactions. Notably, Peter Okoye, the twin brother of Anita's ex-husband Paul, was among those who liked the post and commented.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

peterpsquare commented:

"Happy birthday guys! Uncle Papa loves you."

taniaomotayo wrote:

"Happy birthday my babies."

lizzy_hair_world said:

"Happy birthday twinnie, that was how I told God I wanted twins too when you posted them in 2017, and in 2019 same July, God blessed me with mine too, a boy and a girl, happiest birthday twinnie, you are blessed."

adaohbi commented:

"OMG🥹 Happy 9th to the coolest twins! I love you both so much, pray this new year is filled with joy, laughter, favor, and so many beautiful blessings. God continue to protect you, guide you, and let you grow into everything He has called you to be. enjoy your special day!!!"

madreghost0 wrote:

"Precious babies, getting so big!!! Happy Birthday cuties! Miss hanging with you in the bleachers."

ujulicious4real said:

"Happy birthday umu Ejima,you shall continue to live in health, joy and peace and also make mama proud always,in Jesus name, Amen."

awesome_nduka commented:

"I still remember how last year birthday went, happy birthday princess."

Peter Okoye reacts to Anita's support

Legit.ng also reported that Anita Okoye publicly showed support for her former husband's twin brother and singer Peter Okoye's new song, I Can't Look Away.

In a post via her official Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Anita posted a clip from Peter's music video, revealing she has repeatedly played the song.

Reacting to Anita's support for his song, Peter expressed his love for his twin brother's ex-wife

Source: Legit.ng