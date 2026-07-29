2026 WAFCON: Asisat Oshoala Reacts After Super Falcons Suffer Embarrassing 3–2 Defeat to Malawi
- Nigeria suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their WAFCON 2026 Group C opener in Rabat, Morocco
- Temwa Chawinga scored twice for Malawi, including a stoppage-time strike, as the Super Falcons failed to hold on after late goals
- Striker Asisat Oshoala urged Nigerian supporters to back the team, warning that a Women's World Cup ticket is now at stake
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Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered one of the most stunning defeats in Women's Africa Cup of Nations history on Tuesday, July 22, going down 3-2 to Malawi in their Group C opener at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
The result marked Malawi's first-ever victory at the competition in their maiden WAFCON appearance, delivering a major blow to Nigeria's bid for a record 11th continental title.
The Falcons, defending champions after their 2024 triumph, controlled much of the first half without finding the net. Malawi then struck three times in the closing stages to seal an unlikely win, CAF Online reports.
Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring in the 73rd minute before her sister Tabitha Chawinga added a second six minutes later.
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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted a penalty in the 90th minute to give Nigeria hope, but Temwa Chawinga struck again in the sixth minute of added time to restore a two-goal lead.
Substitute Uchenna Kanu headed in a ninth-minute stoppage-time goal, yet the comeback fell short as Malawi held on.
Oshoala urges Nigerians to stand by the Falcons
Speaking to Nigerian journalist Isemuan after the final whistle, veteran striker Asisat Oshoala made a direct appeal to supporters not to turn their backs on the squad.
"The only thing I can say right now is we need their support right now, the World Cup ticket is at stake," the former African Women's Player of the Year said.
Oshoala acknowledged the pain of the result but stressed that the team's focus must shift immediately to their remaining fixtures, with World Cup qualification still achievable.
Nigeria face Zambia in must-win clash
The defeat leaves Nigeria second from bottom in Group C without a point, while Zambia top the table after thrashing Egypt 6-0 in the other Group C fixture, a game in which captain Barbra Banda starred. Malawi sit second on three points.
Nigeria entered the tournament in strong form, having won eight of their previous nine matches, with coach Justin Madugu confident of a winning start to the title defence.
The Super Falcons now face Zambia on Saturday in a match they must win to keep their quarter-final hopes and World Cup qualification ambitions alive.
Magudu speaks ahead of Malawi clash
Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu's comments leading up to their WAFCON 2026 opener against debutants Malawi.
He emphasised the team's respect for all opponents, warning against underestimating anyone as Nigeria seeks to defend their title in Morocco.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng