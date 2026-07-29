The UK government published official guidance outlining the legal conditions couples must satisfy before they can marry or form a civil partnership in England and Wales

The requirements cover age, relationship status, and family ties, applying equally to both marriages and civil partnerships

Additional rules exist for couples where one or both partners come from outside the UK or Ireland, including a possible visa requirement

Couples planning to get married or form a civil partnership in England and Wales must meet three legal conditions before their union can be recognised, according to guidance published by the UK government.

The official guidance sets out clearly that both partners must be 18 years of age or older at the time of the ceremony.

UK government lists 3 current rules regarding marriage. Photo credit: Bloomberg, Sona Maleterova, Matt Cardy/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Neither person can already be married or in an existing civil partnership, and the two individuals must not be closely related to one another.

What the UK Rules Cover

These three conditions apply equally whether a couple is pursuing a marriage or a civil partnership. Samesex couples who previously entered into a civil partnership also have the option to convert it into a marriage under the rules applicable in England and Wales.

It is worth noting that the guidance is specific to England and Wales. Separate rules govern those who wish to marry in Scotland, in Northern Ireland, or in a country outside the United Kingdom entirely.

What Happens if One Partner Is From Outside the UK

For couples where at least one partner holds citizenship or residency outside the UK or Ireland, additional considerations come into play.

Depending on their nationality and immigration status, that individual may need to apply for a visa before the wedding can legally take place in the UK.

The government advises such couples to check their eligibility and visa requirements well in advance of making any formal arrangements.

The guidance also directs couples to give formal notice of their intention to marry, a legal step that must be completed before any ceremony can proceed, and outlines the documents required to do so.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng