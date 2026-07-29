The U.S. government reminded passport holders to sign their passports immediately after receiving them

Officials said adults aged 16 and above must sign their full name in blue or black ink

The guidance explained that parents or guardians must sign passports issued to children under 16

The United States government has reminded passport holders to sign their passports immediately after receiving them, explaining that the requirement differs for adults and children.

The guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of State's travel advisory platform, TravelGov, as part of efforts to help Americans avoid common passport mistakes before travelling.

The US Embassy in Nigeria issues a fresh travel advisory for American citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Adults must sign their passports

According to the advisory, all passport holders aged 16 and above are required to sign their full name inside their passport using either blue or black ink.

The department said the signature should be written on the designated signature line inside the passport once it has been received.

Different rule for children's passports

For passports issued to children under the age of 16, the government said the child should not sign the document.

Instead, a parent or legal guardian is expected to print the child's full name on the passport's signature line.

The parent must then sign their own name beside the child's printed name and indicate their relationship to the child by stating whether they are the child's mother, father or guardian.

US to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States authorities moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng