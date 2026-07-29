The UK confirmed it will rejoin the Erasmus+ programme from 2027 after reaching an agreement with the European Union

The government said students, apprentices, teachers and youth workers would benefit from funded overseas opportunities

Officials announced the next funding round was expected to open in November 2026 ahead of the programme's return

The United Kingdom has confirmed it will rejoin the European Union's Erasmus+ programme from 2027, reopening opportunities for students, apprentices, teachers, youth workers and sports organisations to study, train, teach and work across Europe.

The announcement, published by the UK government, follows an agreement between the UK and the European Union for the country to associate with Erasmus+ from 2027 after several years outside the scheme.

Students participate in an international exchange programme under Erasmus+. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who can benefit from Erasmus+?

According to the guidance, the programme provides grant funding for international placements and partnership projects across education, training, youth and sport.

Eligible participants include students in higher education, further education and vocational training, school pupils, adult learners, apprentices, teachers, youth workers and grassroots sports staff.

The programme also supports organisations such as schools, universities, colleges, youth groups and sports bodies seeking to build partnerships with counterparts in participating countries.

What opportunities are available?

The government said Erasmus+ will allow participants to:

Study abroad individually or as part of a group.

Complete work placements or vocational training overseas.

Volunteer or participate in youth exchanges.

Teach or receive professional training in another country.

Take part in coaching assignments or job-shadowing opportunities in grassroots sport.

Participating organisations will also be able to collaborate with international partners on projects aimed at improving education, innovation, research and training.

Which countries can participants travel to?

The programme covers all European Union member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, North Macedonia, Serbia and Türkiye.

For some higher education and youth projects, up to 20 per cent of funding may also support activities in countries outside the Erasmus+ area.

Who can apply for funding?

The UK government clarified that individuals cannot apply directly for Erasmus+ grants.

Instead, applications must be submitted through participating organisations such as universities, schools, colleges, employers, youth organisations or sports bodies.

Eligible organisations include:

Schools.

Universities and higher education providers.

Further education colleges.

Vocational education providers.

Adult education institutions.

Youth organisations.

Sports organisations.

Non-profit organisations.

What costs can the funding cover?

For mobility projects, funding may cover travel, accommodation and living expenses, course fees, visa and entry costs, language learning support, organisational expenses and preparatory visits.

Additional financial support will also be available for participants with disabilities, additional learning needs and disadvantaged backgrounds.

When can organisations apply?

The next Erasmus+ funding round is expected to open in November 2026 and close in February 2027.

The government advised organisations interested in participating to begin preparing projects, identifying overseas partners and developing proposals ahead of the application window.

The Department for Education also confirmed it has begun discussions with the British Council regarding its appointment as the UK's National Agency, which would oversee most Erasmus+ funding and programme delivery in the country.

Fully funded scholarships for Nigerians in August 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians planning to study abroad will have several international scholarship opportunities opening from August 2026, with programmes in the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia set to accept applications over the coming months.

The scholarships include the United Kingdom's prestigious Chevening Scholarship, the Open Doors Russian Scholarship Project and Stanford University's Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme.

Source: Legit.ng