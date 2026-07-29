Chocolate City Group launched the Founders Fund Africa Creative Economy Accelerator, targeting startups across music, film, design, and creative technology

Selected startups stand to receive between $20,000 and $50,000 in funding from the $1 million programme backed by Argentil Capital and Co-Creation Hub

Applications for the inaugural cohort of 10 startups close on August 28, 2026, through the official Founders Fund Africa portal

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Chocolate City Group has opened applications for the first edition of the Founders Fund Africa Creative Economy Accelerator Programme, through which selected startups can receive between $20,000 and $50,000 in funding.

The programme is drawn from a $1 million Founders Fund Africa pool unveiled during the entertainment company's 20th anniversary celebrations in October 2025.

Startups in creative technology can now apply for Chocolate City's accelerator programme. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

It operates in partnership with Argentil Capital Management Limited and Co-Creation Hub, and was formally launched by Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hannatu Musa Musawa, Punch reports.

Ten startups will be chosen to join an intensive accelerator designed to sharpen their business models, build investor readiness, and open doors to capital, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.

Why the Fund Was Created

Audu Maikori, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Chocolate City Group, said the programme was built to close the gap that prevents many creative entrepreneurs from accessing the support they need to grow their businesses.

He said:

"Founders Fund Africa was created to unlock opportunities for the next generation of creative entrepreneurs. Across Africa, we're seeing founders build innovative businesses that are redefining music, film, design and technology, yet many still struggle to access the support they need to scale."

Maikori added that the programme is looking for founders with bold ideas, strong execution, and ambition to shape Africa's creative economy.

How to apply for Chocolate City's $1 million Creative Fund

1. Visit the official application portal

Applicants should visit the official Chocolate City Creative Fund website and click the application button to begin the registration process.

2. Create an account

Applicants will be required to register by providing their personal details, including their name, email address, and other required information.

3. Select your creative sector

Applicants must indicate the industry in which they operate, including areas such as:

Music

Film

Fashion

Gaming

Content creation

Creative technology

Other creative industries

4. Provide details about your project or business

Applicants will be asked to submit information about their creative venture, including:

Business or project description

Stage of development

Target audience

Business goals

Expected impact

5. State your funding needs

Applicants must indicate the amount of funding required and explain how the money will be used to grow their business or project.

6. Upload supporting documents

Vanguard reports that applicants may be required to submit supporting materials, which could include:

Business registration documents (where applicable)

Portfolio or previous work

Pitch deck or business plan

Financial information

Other relevant documents

Chocolate City opens doors to founders with grants of up to $50,000 Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

7. Review your application

Before submitting, applicants should carefully review all the information provided to ensure it is accurate and complete.

8. Submit your application

Once all required sections have been completed, applicants can submit their application for consideration under the Chocolate City $1 million Creative Fund.

Successful applicants will receive not only funding but also access to mentorship, strategic partnerships, and industry support designed to help them build sustainable creative businesses and scale across Africa.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m for laptops, phones

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng