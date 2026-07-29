DJ Chicken publicly disowned a young girl who claimed to be his daughter during a live TikTok phone call that circulated widely online

The girl pointed to her tribal mark as proof of their resemblance and told Chicken not to block her, but he cut contact immediately after the session

Social media users reacted after noticing the girl and DJ Chicken share strikingly similar personalities and behaviour

Controversial Nigerian skit maker and online streamer DJ Chicken found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a heated live TikTok phone call with a young girl claiming to be his daughter went viral.

In the clip circulating online, DJ Chicken spoke to the girl over a phone call while visibly agitated.

A viral TikTok livestream captured the moment DJ Chicken rejected a young girl claiming to be his daughter before blocking her. Photo: djchicken

Source: Instagram

The content creator accused the girl of living normally, celebrating her birthday and going live on TikTok, while he was locked up in Kirikiri prison over comments about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, offering no meaningful support during that period.

"I was inside Kirikiri prison, and you were dancing on TikTok… I was in prison, and you were celebarting birthday. You shall never know peace," he said during the exchange.

The skit maker went further, claiming he had only slept with the girl's mother once and revealed he distanced himself from the child after discovering she was not a boy, as he had anticipated.

The girl fires back at DJ Chicken

Rather than back down, the young girl held her ground throughout the confrontation.

She pointed to her tribal mark as visual evidence of their resemblance, insisting the likeness was undeniable.

She also pushed back on his accusations, saying she had gone live on TikTok while he was in prison and publicly gave authorities five days to secure his release.

As DJ Chicken threatened to block her, she pleaded with him not to, reminding him that she was his daughter.

Her appeals fell on deaf ears. Shortly after the call ended, DJ Chicken blocked her across his social media handles.

Watch the livestream confrontation between DJ Chicken and her alleged daughter below:

Fans react to DJ Chicken's behaviour

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of commentary. Many users could not help but notice how similar the two appeared in terms of temperament and energy.

@Kayunsto said:

"The girl talk plenty while he was on exile"

@YHORMYTH reacted:

"He has block her like 20times 😂"

@5exoqu commented:

"Both of them get the same level of fra 😂😂"

@__mj05_ wrote:

"When you meet someone who has same attitude as you"

@iamyomzzy shared:

"My father use to say only a lion cub will bite lion and he won't be able to do anything…. Na because say na him papa na why she Dey do like that. Make she go follow another person papa do am nah"

@EzekielAlamu noted:

"Him go later unblock am, why him Dey vex Sheybi na d same behavior them get"

Controversial streamer DJ Chicken has come under scrutiny after a tense exchange with a girl claiming to be his daughter ended with him blocking her online. Photo: djchicken

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken speaks on prison life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken’s viral interview with Egungun on 23 July 2026 sparked widespread reactions on X, as he candidly described prison life as “not easy.”

When pressed about regrets, he pointed directly to the hardship of being locked up, offering little remorse.

Asked about future changes, DJ Chicken defiantly refused, insisting no one could alter his ways, a stance that quickly ignited both amusement and disbelief online.

Source: Legit.ng