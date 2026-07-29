Ghana ’s tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, has died at 33 after years of living with serious health challenges.

His family has shared fresh details about his final illness as tributes have recalled his remarkable journey

His remarkable journey resurfaced, from a life-changing diagnosis to unexpected support and how it changed his lifelong ambitions

Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, widely known as Awuche, has died at the age of 33 after years of living with serious health challenges.

According to the BBC, Awuche died on Monday, July 27, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for infected sores on his legs.

His family said the sores were not directly caused by Marfan syndrome but were likely linked to complications from the genetic disorder.

Reactions trail the death of Ghana's tallest man, Awuche, at 33. Photo: urbaninsight_, nsem360

Source: Twitter

The BBC measured Awuche at 7ft 4in (223cm) in 2022, although it was believed he may have grown taller before his death.

Medical condition cut short his dreams

Awuche's life changed dramatically at the age of 22 while working at a butcher's shop in Accra. He recalled that his tongue suddenly became swollen, saying,

"I realised my tongue had expanded in my mouth to the extent that I could not breath [properly]."

Days later, the rest of his body also began growing rapidly before doctors diagnosed him with Marfan syndrome.

The illness eventually forced him to give up his ambition of becoming a driver and return to his hometown of Gambaga. Speaking about his declining health, he once said,

"I used to play football like every other young man... now I cannot even walk short distances."

According to the platform, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, brother of Ghanaian President John Mahama, stepped in to support Awuche's medical treatment after he struggled to pay his hospital bills.

His family said he would be buried in Tamale instead of Gambaga because they expect a large number of mourners to attend his funeral.

Ghana mourns Awuche, whose remarkable height made him a national figure. Photo: nsem360

Source: Twitter

Reactions pour in on X

Tributes have continued to pour in on X after news of Awuche's death emerged, with many users mourning the loss of the man widely recognised as Ghana's tallest person.

@ToriAfrica11734 wrote:

"That's sad. Sometimes I wonder why people with exceptional physique don't last so long. Would that mean that whatever made them exceptional also created anomalies within them that won't let them thrive? Africa couldn't make the most of his height. US & others likely would have."

@_Dhellali said:

"With conditions like this, life expectancy is very low. RIP Champ."

@BolshoiBooze888 opined:

"For those who think height is a blessing, it’s not. There’s too much to lose. Suree! Ladies will fight for you, but you end up in a wheelchair, or you die very young. That simple."

@TajudeenBr79047 suggested:

"Make an exact statue of the man and place it in a civic square. It will help tourism and locals. The Giants of Kandahar still live on in legends and old war stories."

Nigeria's tallest man Afeez Agoro dies at 48

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's tallest man and Nollywood actor, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, died at 48 after battling chronic hip arthritis, months after publicly appealing for financial support for surgery.

Reports said Agoro was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital after his condition worsened but died shortly afterwards. He was widely recognised for standing at about 7 feet 4 inches tall.

Source: Legit.ng