Davido announced the full 13-track tracklist for his sixth studio album, Oriadé, due out on July 31

The album features a star-studded lineup including Black Sherif, Mayorkun, Leon Thomas and Aya Nakamura

Oriadé marks Davido's 15th year in the music industry and signals a return to his high-energy African sound

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has given fans their first full look at the tracklist for his upcoming sixth studio album, Oriadé, which drops on Friday, July 31.

The singer, affectionately called "OBO" by fans and industry peers alike, made the announcement via his X account on Tuesday.

ORIADÉ The kingdom expands. Featuring musical royalty from top to bottom. Full album out this Friday! CD pre-orders available now. Which track are you most excited to hear first?" he wrote.

Davido announces the full 13-track tracklist for his sixth studio album, Oriadé, due out on July 3. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Oriadé: A 13-Track Project

The album packs 13 tracks, bringing together an impressive roster of collaborators from across Africa and beyond. The tracklist opens with On The Road before moving into Amazing Grace", a collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif.

Other cuts include Julie, Constantly, and the lead single I Know Who I Be, which features South African producers Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay and was released ahead of the full project.

Further into the album, listeners can expect "Gimme Dat Ting" with No11, "B4 B4" featuring Mayorkun and Fola, Already Falling, and Tell Everybody alongside American artist Leon Thomas.

French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura also appears on "Yaya", while the closing stretch includes Zanzibar, Guide, and My Light featuring Llona.

The singer has described the record as a personal reflection of his musical journey, one that represents a conscious return to the high-energy African sound that first defined his career.

Oriadé follows his 2025 album "5ive", which earned him a spot on the Billboard charts and cemented his standing as one of Afrobeats' most consistent frontrunners.

Read Davido's post about his album here

Reactions trail Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@thevictorianelson stated:

"@ojukwublaq_ OBO is dropping this album on our buyday oh"

@djackmoney_off22 noted:

"Some people don’t really be in your corner, they just be in your business.."

@fineboypappy01 shared:

"I can’t wait. i go chop am back to back ❤️ we are here to re-arrange the chart"

Oriadé marks Davido's 15th year in the music industry. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session.

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs. “Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng