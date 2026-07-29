President Tinubu pointed to the lack of ASUU strikes since he took office as a sign of progress in Nigeria's troubled education sector

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria leadership at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday

ASUU's last major strike in 2022 lasted eight months, the longest in the union's history, wiping out nearly a full academic year

President Bola Tinubu has cited the absence of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes as one of the clearest signs of progress under his administration, calling it a direct answer to the prayers of Nigerian families.

Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving the leadership of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking to the clerics, the president said Nigerian students can now complete their university programmes within the expected timeframe, something he framed as a significant relief after years of disruption.

"None of your children in university today, and I would say they are all your children because you are reverend fathers, can say a four-year course is not four years," Tinubu said. "ASUU is not on strike. They are not bringing agony to your homes. Is that not an answer to our prayers? To me, that's an answer."

Tinubu on economic hardship and security

The president also acknowledged that many Nigerians have suffered financially under his watch, but argued that the difficulties were inherited from the previous administration. He said the country is now entering a period of stability that is gradually improving living conditions.

Tinubu further told the bishops that the government is committed to addressing the security challenges that continue to affect many parts of the country.

ASUU's long history of industrial action

Tinubu's comments carry particular weight given the depth of disruption that ASUU strikes have caused over the decades. Between 1999 and 2022, the union's industrial actions collectively wiped out more than five years of academic time for Nigerian university students.

The 2022 strike, which lasted eight months, was the longest in ASUU's history and triggered widespread frustration among students, parents, and educators. The crisis forced many students to remain at home for the better part of an academic year, with some choosing to seek education abroad.

No fresh ASUU strike has been declared since Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, a trend the president is now holding up as evidence that his government has made meaningful gains in the education sector.

Source: Legit.ng