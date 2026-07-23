Delta State governor's aide Ossai Success sparked debate after reacting to Peller and Jarvis' pre-wedding photos shared online

The social media commentator argued that Peller is rushing into marriage, claiming the couple share content rather than a genuine connection

Ossai also raised concerns about the age gap between the pair and a prenuptial agreement Jarvis once mentioned in a live stream

A pre-wedding photo shoot meant to celebrate love has instead stirred up a heated public debate, after a prominent social media commentator declared that TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis are heading for "marital disappointment."

Delta State governor's aide and social commentator Ossai Success took to Facebook on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to share his concerns about the couple's upcoming wedding, shortly after Peller and Jarvis released their pre-wedding photos.

Delta governor aide issues warning as Peller and Jarvis prepare to wed. Credit: ossiasuccess

Source: Instagram

Ossai's Concerns About Peller and Jarvis

At the centre of Ossai's argument is Peller's age. The Delta state aide, who claimed Peller is 21, believes he is not emotionally ready for the commitment that marriage demands.

According to the commentator, what he observed between the two is a relationship built on content creation and financial convenience rather than genuine emotional depth.

"All I see between Peller and Jarvis right now is content, not connection," Ossai wrote, adding that he does not see "the depth, the maturity, or the kind of love that can sustain marriage when the cameras are off, when money is low, and when pressure comes."

Ossai also flagged the age gap between the couple, noting that Jarvis is older and more exposed than Peller. He further referenced a moment where Jarvis reportedly stated during a live stream that she would make Peller sign a prenuptial agreement, saying she would be entitled to half his assets in the event of a divorce.

Ossai cited this as a red flag, closing with the proverb: "He who marries in a hurry, repents in leisure."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis proudly shared what would be her new identity after her wedding to Peller.

Mixed reactions trail Delta governor aide Ossai Success' warning to Peller and Jarvis. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Mixed Reactions From Followers

The post drew a wave of responses from followers on Facebook who were divided on the matter.

Mode Tituspaul Ebimobowei JP wrote:

"I'm happy for the girl she knows what she is doing but you see peller na him ancestors go save ham."

Hon Sunday Akpoesin Kowei countered:

"Marriage is not by age, even the old ones too are divorcing so it doesn't mean anything."

Prosper David took a more optimistic view:

"Funny enough there marriage might turned out to be one of the best. I wish them happy marriage life."

Lovita KueenGaga page commented:

"Congratulations to them, its their choice."

Krigbode Tarela sided with Ossai:

"I may not agree with on some of your previous posts, however on this Peller and Jarvis I concord with you."

Adokwe Jude Obinna pushed back:

"How did you know they are not connected? Na you go connect them? What if their marriage come last pass your own?"

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this report are those of social commentator Ossai Success and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. The claims and observations regarding Peller and Jarvis' relationship and upcoming marriage remain his personal opinions and should not be regarded as facts. The couple's private relationship and future marriage outcomes are matters for them to determine.

Jarvis drags Peller

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when Peller called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Her warning to the streamer sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng