An X user reacted to the funeral of late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain Toba Ijaya

The user commented after watching the daughter’s tribute and focused on education and lifestyle differences

His post compared the family of the deceased with other union members and sparked debate online

An X user identified as @lollypeezle shared a reaction online following the funeral of the late NURTW member Toba Ijaya.

The man’s attention was drawn to a video of the deceased’s daughter delivering a tribute, and that became the basis of his entire comment.

Man reacts to accent of Toba Ijaya's daughter. Photo credit: @lollypeezle/X.

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to late NURTW boss's daughter’s tribute

Lollypeezle noted that the daughter spoke in clear English during the service and delivered her message with composure despite being emotional.

From there, his reaction shifted to a comparison. He stated that the children of the late man were able to express themselves in that manner, while he believed some other members of the union in Fadeyi and Mushin were responsible for persistent problems in those areas.

The tone of his reaction suggested frustration and disappointment with that contrast.

The man went on to address lifestyle in his reaction. He pointed out that some children were in a position to watch events such as the World Cup final, while others were described as being left to continue in street trading such as selling kulikuli.

He ended his post with a remark about destiny, suggesting that circumstances varied widely from one family to another.

Reactions trail man's emotional post

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments.

Chikezie said:

"I wish this message can reach those agberos at Oshodi, Ketu, Mushin etc. many of them don't even have kids and the ones they have they don't even know where the kids are with their baby mamas."

Debest said:

"That’s life , for this Nigeria if you no get sense they will use you and abandon you . Imagine his daughter having a good life but his fellow mates are suffering, all they do is smoke and get high. They are politicians tool for causing problem alone."

Fayinka added:

"Thought that's what Agbero Dream is all about. Align with Renewed Hope so one day, when you might've killed enough on your way to the top, you can boast, “I may not be educated, but on God, all my children are schooling abroad”.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady mourns her late father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that emotional moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian lady visited her late father's grave.

After his painful passing, her beloved father was buried inside a large room with a decorated grave prepared to lay him to rest.

Source: Legit.ng