Cardi B and Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye were spotted together on vacation in Italy, wearing matching colours

The sighting follows multiple previous appearances together, with fans and observers questioning the nature of their relationship

Okoye's baby mama has also been speaking out online amid the growing speculation surrounding the footballer

American rapper Cardi B and Nigerian international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye have set the internet ablaze after a video of the two emerged showing them together in Italy.

In the footage, which quickly went viral, the pair were seen dressed in matching colours as they walked together towards a restaurant.

Reactions trail Cardi B, Maduka Okoye.s meeting again amid baby mama's allegations. Photo credit@cardib/@madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

The casual outing immediately drew attention, given the ongoing speculation surrounding the nature of their relationship.

This is not the first time the two have been seen in each other's company. Cardi B and Okoye have previously been sighted together at various events and locations, each appearance adding more fuel to rumours that they may be more than just acquaintances.

Baby Mama drama adds to the buzz

Adding another layer to the unfolding story, Okoye's baby mama has reportedly taken to social media to air her grievances, publicly venting about his behaviour towards her and their son.

Cardi B continues trending amid new dating rumour. Photo credit@cardib

Source: Instagram

Her outburst coincided with renewed interest in the footballer's personal life following the Italy sightings, drawing further commentary from fans across platforms.

Okoye, who plays as a goalkeeper for Watford and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has not publicly addressed the dating rumours.

Here is the Instagram video of Cardi B and Maduka Okoye together below:

Fans react to the Italy video

The video triggered a flood of reactions online, with opinions ranging from supportive to cautionary:

@krownson wrote:

"Cardi, it's okay to take a break"

@kingsleytresh commented:

"Have fun sis, just don't get pregnant"

@araapbor asked:

"Why would a high value Nigerian go for this woman though?"

@hermosabae1709 said:

"He's just a friend have a Nigerian baby soon"

@tizanicky wrote:

"She go drop one for our brother."

@sirpedro_ added: "Hope he can keep up with Child support? Y'all know Cardi is the Queen of Fertility"

Neither Cardi B nor Maduka Okoye has confirmed or denied any romantic involvement at this time.

Cardi B storms Paris fashion with live crow

Legit.ng had reported that Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event.

She was seen in a chest revealing a dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama.

What she wore to the fashion event became a trending topic among those in the fashion industry.

Source: Legit.ng