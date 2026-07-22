Isabel Rose, 26, from Hackney, travelled to Hong Kong in January 2024 and later made a sexual assault allegation against a British banker she had met in Thailand

WhatsApp messages exchanged between Rose and the man after the encounter became central to the prosecution's case against her

Judge Adriana Tse described Rose's conduct as 'cruel and evil' during Wednesday's sentencing hearing at Hong Kong's District Court

A British woman has been sentenced to six years in prison by a Hong Kong court after being found guilty of blackmail and perverting the course of justice following what prosecutors described as a fabricated sexual assault allegation.

Isabel Rose, 26, from Hackney in east London, was convicted in March and appeared at Hong Kong's District Court on Wednesday for sentencing. She denied the charges throughout the trial and has continued to insist she was sexually assaulted.

Judge knocks British woman over false sexual assault claim. Photo credit@isabelrose

Source: Instagram

Judge Adriana Tse handed down a five-year term for blackmail and three years for perverting the course of justice, with one year to run consecutively, bringing the total to six years.

How the case unfolded

Rose had met a British banker while visiting Thailand in December 2023. She flew to Hong Kong on 31 January 2024 to see him, and the alleged incident occurred at his apartment the following morning on 1 February.

Prosecutors argued that Rose attempted to extort £100,000 ($134,000) from the man and fabricated the sexual assault allegation as leverage. Central to their case were WhatsApp messages the two exchanged in the hours following the encounter.

In one message sent the morning after, Rose asked:

"Are you annoyed I didn't want to have bedroom activity with you?" to which the man replied: "What no of course not. Was impressed by your restraint."

Isabel Rose jailed 6 years in Hong Kong over false sexual assault allegation. Photo credit@isabelrose

Source: Instagram

Later that same day, Rose wrote:

"You violated me last night, I didn't wanna have bedroom activity" and he responded: "I'm really deeply sorry, I was slightly drunk, and I misread your signals, it's no excuse, and I know it doesn't make it any better."

Further exchanges touched on money. The man initially transferred £5,000 and attempted to send a further £5,000, which Rose rejected, writing: "You've given 10% of what I'm owed. 100% of my soul gone." In a later message, the man stated: "But I don't have 100k, I have no way of paying you that."

Judge calls it 'cruel and evil'

Rose reported the alleged sexual assault to police on 3 February. The banker was arrested and questioned but subsequently released without charge. Rose herself was arrested the following day and formally charged.

At sentencing, Judge Tse condemned Rose's conduct in strong terms, describing it as a "cruel and evil" offence. "The defendant took advantage of the man's kindness, naivety, friendship, and romantic interest," the judge said, according to the South China Morning Post. Tse further characterised Rose as "an author of her own wrongdoing" and said her false police report had been "vengeful and wicked."

Activist gives update about Favour's case

Legit.ng had reported that activist Israel Joe had announced that the late Favour's body is set to be exhumed as part of ongoing investigations following new information about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Providing further insight into the events leading up to Favour's passing, her twin sister, Faith, disclosed that Favour had been battling an infection and was taken to several hospitals in search of treatment before she eventually died.

According to Israel Joe, security agencies have also obtained medical records from all the hospitals where Favour reportedly received treatment, a move expected to assist investigators in determining the exact cause of her death.

Source: Legit.ng