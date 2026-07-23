France published on its official website the specific acts and situations that can result in a foreigner being removed from the country

The French government outlined conditions ranging from criminal convictions to inciting hatred or violence as grounds for deportation

France also clarified its position on minors, stating that a child may be removed if their deported parents are also expelled from the country

France has officially outlined the circumstances under which a foreign national can be deported from the country, publishing the information on its official government website.

Among the details shared, the French government also addressed the situation of minors, noting that while a child cannot be deported independently, a minor whose parents are ordered to leave the country may also be removed alongside them.

France releases 4 circumstances that could lead to a foreigner's deportation. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Geraint Rowland Photography/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Reasons France can deport a foreigner

Below are the acts that may result in the deportation of a foreigner from France, as listed by the French government.

1. Threat to the country

A foreigner who is considered a serious threat to public order or national security can be legally removed from French territory.

2. Conviction

A foreign national who is convicted of a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison may face deportation. For repeat offenders, the threshold is lower — a conviction for an offence punishable by up to three years' imprisonment can also trigger removal proceedings.

3. Hatred or violence

The French government takes a firm stance against acts that target other individuals on discriminatory grounds. A person who deliberately encourages hatred, violence, or discrimination against another group or individual may be deported as a result.

4. Deportation of parents

A foreigner who committed acts that directly or indirectly contributed to a deportation order being issued against their parents may also face removal from the country. As the French government stated on its website:

"You committed the acts that led to the decision to deport your family."

UK lists reasons foreigners can be deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government explained three reasons a foreigner could be deported from the country.

These include having a criminal record, being considered a risk to the public interest, and, in some cases, being the spouse or partner of a person who has been ordered to leave the UK.

Source: Legit.ng