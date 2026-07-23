Media personality Toke Makinwa has argued that women should not rush into marriage during their 20s

She said many women spend that period discovering themselves and may not yet be ready to make major life decisions

Reality star Tacha also shared her mother’s humorous description of marriage as an institution many people want to leave or enter

Media personality and actress Toke Makinwa has advised women against rushing into marriage in their 20s.

Makinwa shared the view during a recent episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, featuring reality TV star Tacha.

According to the media personality, many women are still discovering themselves in their 20s and may not yet have the clarity needed to make major life decisions.

Toke Makinwa argues that women should not rush into marriage during their 20s. Photos: Toke Makinwa.

Source: Instagram

“Women have no business getting married in their 20s. You don’t even know yourself yet,” she said.

The media personality further claimed that many women who married in their 20s now regret not waiting longer.

“Those who did are regretting it now. Even those who are still married, if they are being honest, they will tell you that they shouldn’t have rushed it,” Makinwa added.

Her comments have placed the question of the ideal age for marriage back in the spotlight, particularly as many young Nigerians continue to debate whether people should prioritise self-discovery and personal growth before settling down.

Tacha shares her mother’s view

Tacha, who was a guest on the podcast, also shared a humorous perspective on marriage.

“My mum says marriage is like an institution. Those inside want to get out, those outside can’t wait to get in,” she said.

Watch the X video of Toke Makinwa advising women here:

Reactions trail Toke Makinwa's advice to women

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users here:

@dcaking01 stated:

"If you are at least 24, got a good job and a man or woman who "truly" loves you, bro/sis get married.... Don't let no miserable individual tell you otherwise."

@SirBonaventure noted:

"Why do we have to listen to those who failed at something to be the best teachers for what others did very well at? Some folks really assume this imaginary status as experts in all things that affect others they have no idea or knowledge of all the facts. Very condescending attitude and conversation"

Toke Makinwa says many women spend that period discovering themselves and may not yet be ready to make major life decisions. Photo: Toke Makinwa.

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa opens up on tithing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing that the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.

The mother of one spoke in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, reflecting on her journey with faith and giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years

According to Toke, her decision did not come overnight but followed deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.

Source: Legit.ng