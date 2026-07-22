NAFDAC launched simultaneous enforcement operations across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones targeting banned sachet and small-bottle alcohol

Enforcement teams were deployed to markets, motor parks, bars and retail outlets with authority to seize and destroy prohibited products

Manufacturers, retailers, hawkers and transporters caught with the banned drinks face sanctions, seizures and possible prosecution

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has launched a coordinated nationwide operation to remove alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles smaller than 200 millilitres from the Nigerian market.

The exercise, running concurrently across all six geopolitical zones, follows earlier moves by the agency to shut down production facilities found to be in breach of the existing federal ban on such products.

NAFDAC warns retailers, transporters and wholesalers to surrender banned alcoholic drinks Photo: Nurphoto

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Where Enforcement Teams Are Operating

NAFDAC said its officers have been deployed to markets, motor parks, retail shops, bars and other distribution points, with instructions to identify, confiscate and destroy any prohibited alcoholic drinks found on the premises, Leadership reports.

The agency warned that anyone along the supply chain, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, hawkers and transporters, risks regulatory sanctions, seizure of goods and criminal prosecution if caught handling the banned products.

Businesses and individuals still holding stock of the affected beverages were urged to voluntarily hand them over, as continued possession, sale or distribution remains illegal under Nigerian regulations.

NAFDAC said the operation is part of a broader campaign to reduce harmful alcohol consumption and curb substance abuse, with particular attention to protecting children and young people from easy access to cheap alcohol.

The agency clarified that the crackdown is not directed at producers who meet approved packaging standards; its focus is strictly on alcoholic drinks sold in sachets and PET bottles below the 200ml threshold, which the regulator classifies as illegal.

The agency also called on members of the public to support the exercise by reporting individuals or businesses producing, storing or selling the banned products.

NAFDAC says its latest nationwide operation is designed to improve public health and curb substance abuse. Photo: NAFDAC

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Nigerians were advised to stop patronising such drinks and to contact the nearest NAFDAC office with information about any suspicious activity, NAN reports.

The nationwide enforcement represents a significant escalation in NAFDAC's efforts to bring Nigeria's alcohol packaging regulations into full compliance and protect public health across the country.

NAFDAC shuts down illegal alcohol factories

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC has uncovered and shut down two illegal facilities producing counterfeit alcoholic beverages in Lagos State, seizing products valued at about N350 million.

According to a statement by the agency, the enforcement action followed credible intelligence on the activities of operators engaged in the adulteration and distribution of fake drinks within the state.

NAFDAC said its operatives carried out coordinated raids at Zamfara Plaza in the Trade Fair Complex and parts of Lagos Island, leading to the recovery of more than 1,800 cartons of suspected counterfeit alcoholic products.

The agency added that a separate operation on Lagos Island led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly linked to the illegal production and sale of adulterated drinks through a retail outlet.

Source: Legit.ng