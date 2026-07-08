Toke Makinwa has shared why she believes many men are poor at lying in relationships

The media personality claimed women can often tell when a man is being dishonest because of inconsistencies in his stories

Her comments have reopened the age-old debate about trust, honesty and who tells better lies in relationships

Media personality Toke Makinwa has once again found herself at the centre of relationship conversations after sharing her opinion about men and dishonesty.

The broadcaster made the remarks during the latest episode of MENtality with Ebuka, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where she discussed why she believes many men are not as good at lying as they think.

Toke Makinwa says she believes many men are poor at lying in relationships. Photos: Toke Makinwa.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the show, Toke argued that many men approach lying with the belief that once they say something confidently, it automatically becomes the truth unless they are caught.

According to her, the biggest mistake men make is failing to think through their stories before telling them.

She stated:

“This is what I’ve always said from time immemorial. I say this to my guy friends a lot. Men are not that great at liars. They think, ‘If I tell you this, it can become your truth if you never find out the other side.’”

She went further, saying many women can easily detect when a man is being dishonest because his story eventually changes.

She added:

“The problem with a man is that men don’t even think about it. They lie like we’re stupid. They don’t even think about it. You always know when they’re lying.”

The media personality claimed that when men are confronted with the same question weeks later, they often forget what they initially said and unknowingly contradict themselves.

According to Toke, women tend to think through every possible outcome before telling a lie.

She stated:

“If you ask the same man in the next three weeks, he will say something different. But a woman, before she tells you that lie, it’s actually low-key disrespectful because she has thought about it.”

Watch the X video of Toke Makinwa talking about men

Reactions trail Toke Makinwa's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Hezekiah222 stated:

"Good a thing that a woman has vindicated me , lying isn’t out thing , na woman wey lie pass satan and Naija politician"

@solotizzy noted:

"Men don't lie to deceive you; they lie because they genuinely believe that if they admit the truth, the fragile ecosystem of their pride will collapse. When someone of Toke Makinwa's exposure calls it out, she's talking about that specific type of lazy provider deception where the math never matches the lifestyle. Absolute facts"

Toke Makinwa claims women can often tell when a man is being dishonest because of inconsistencies in his stories. Photo: Toke Makinwa.

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa opens up on tithing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing that the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.

The mother of one spoke in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, reflecting on her journey with faith and giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years.

According to Toke, her decision did not come overnight but followed deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.

Source: Legit.ng